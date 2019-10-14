Julie Solz from Historic New England visited Keene on Oct. 10 to award a grant to the Historical Society of Cheshire County.
Solz presented the historical society’s director Alan F. Rumrill with a check for $1,000 to purchase transparent Mylar film shades for 15 of the windows at the Wyman Tavern Museum. The window shades will provide 99 percent UV filtering of sunlight to protect the interior of the historic house museum and the vital artifacts from the Society’s collections that are on display there.
“The Wyman Tavern is very deserving of a Community Preservation Grant because it aligns well with our mission of saving and sharing New England’s Heritage,” Solz said. Other communities to receive the award in 2019 were Hallowell, Maine; Danvers, Mass.; Manchester, Conn.; Foster, R.I.; and Ferrisburgh, Vt.
Each year, Historic New England awards $1,000 grants in each of the six New England states through an endowment — the Herbert and Louise Whitney Fund Community Preservation Grant Program.
The windows at the Wyman Tavern were restored in 2015, retaining the original glass and the original sashes. “With significant investments made in the Wyman Tavern and its windows, it makes sense to protect the interior of the building and the vital artifacts of its collections,” Rumrill said. “We are grateful to Historic New England for helping to make this possible. The transparent Mylar film shades will control solar heat, reduce fading, and cut glare. They will allow complete one-way vision out to the street while filtering 99 percent of the ultraviolet rays.”