Brattleboro library to celebrate newest novel from Archer Mayor
Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro will host a celebration and book signing with author Archer Mayor Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Mayor’s 30th Joe Gunther novel, “Bomber’s Moon,” was released on Sept. 24.
Mayor’s central character, Detective Joe Gunther worked for the Brattleboro Police Department and is now a special agent for the fictional Vermont Bureau of Investigation. Books about his case-solving prowess have appeared once a year since 1988 and been published in five languages. They routinely gather high praise from such sources as The New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and The New Yorker.
The event will feature cake, ice cream, prizes and books for sale and signing from Everyone’s Books.
The program is free and open to the public. Information: www.brookslibraryvt.org or 802-254-5290.
Sophia’s Hearth fall festival and fairy house tour coming soon
Sophia’s Hearth Family Center will hold its fall children’s festival in its gardens and fields on Court Street in Keene on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The festival will feature a campfire, cider making, children’s crafts and activities, lap games and songs for babies and toddlers and a children’s puppet show for ages 3 and up.
Children will have a chance to wander through woodland paths to see the little houses built for the fairies of the woods. Children are also invited to create their own fairy houses with all natural materials provided.
A seasonal puppet story, “Masha and the Bear,” will be offered by Sophia’s Hearth’s teachers.
Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family. Food will be available to purchase, featuring soup by The Works Bakery Café and bread from Orchard Hill Bakery.
All proceeds will benefit the work of Sophia’s Hearth Family Center, a community non-profit organization. Sophia’s Hearth provides family support programs through parent-child classes, home visiting, parent consultation, childcare and early childhood teacher education.
Information: 357-3755 or www.sophiashearth.org.
Keene church group invites hikers to climb Swanzey’s Mount Caesar
KUUC Outdoors, a program of the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, is leading a hike up Mount Caesar in Swanzey on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m.
The two-mile round trip on a trail through the woods offers an expansive view at the top. Participating hikers should wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather. Heavy rain prior to the date could result in the need to reschedule.
Throughout the year, KUUC Outdoors plans a variety of events for participants of all ages, ranging from low to moderate levels of challenge. Activities are led by volunteer members of KUUC and depart from the church at 69 Washington St. in Keene.
Upcoming events include a partridge berry picking walk to Hurricane Brook in Keene on Oct. 27, and night sky observing at the Keene Amateur Astronomers Observatory in Sullivan on Dec. 7.
For more information, contact Tom Julius at 357-4521 or email tulius54@gmail.com.
History walk to explore downtown Peterborough as it was 150 years ago
The Monadnock Center for History and Culture will host a free historical walking tour, titled “Peterborough 150 Years Ago,” on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m.
Participants will explore downtown Peterborough and discover the mill village and commercial center as it was 150 years ago. The tour will feature a set of historic photographs made circa 1870 giving guests the chance to see what the town looked like and compare the ways the town has changed and stayed the same.
The tour will be held rain or shine. Participants will meet at the Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., at 10:30 a.m. for the 90 minute walk.
For more information or directions, visit the Monadnock Center’s website at MonadnockCenter.org or call 924-3235.