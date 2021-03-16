Keene Public Library reopens to patrons
Keene Public Library is open again for in-person visits.
Beginning this week, the library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 5 beyond the designated area of the library foyer, and social distancing must be maintained throughout the building.
Curbside pickup of reserved materials will be available during the library’s open hours. Patrons must call the library when they arrive to arrange to have their materials brought to the door.
100+ Women Who Care donates to Stonewall Farm
At its February meeting, 100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County selected Stonewall Farm as the recipient of $16,000 in donations.
The donations will be used to support full-day outdoor education programs for children in kindergarten through 5th grade. The group chose Stonewall Farm to help meet a demand for child care and academic support for school-age children while schools are operating remotely due to the pandemic. For more information about the program, go to https://stonewallfarm.org or call the farm at 357-7278.
100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County is a group of more than 300 local women who meet four times a year. Each member commits to donating $50 per quarter and, at each meeting, a local non-profit organization is selected to receive the donations. New members are welcome.
The next scheduled meeting will be on Monday, May 3, at 5:45 p.m., via Zoom. For information, go to https://100pluswomencheshirecounty.com or email Jane Shapiro at 100pluswomencheshirecounty@gmail.com.
Monadnock Food Co-op to host gardening webinar
The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene will host a webinar titled “How to Grow a Totally Organic Garden” on Monday, March 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with author Celeste Longacre.
Last spring, the COVID-19 pandemic drove many to start home gardens. Longacre will teach those new to organic gardening the tools needed to plant and maintain a garden, including soil preparation, planting, weeding and thinning. Longacre is the author of Celeste’s Garden Delights. She is also an accomplished gardener who has been growing most of her family’s vegetables for 40 years. For information, visit her website at celestelongacre.com.
The event is free; however, registration is required at monadnockfood.coop/event/gardening/.
Writers’ group to host
children’s book author
Speaker, teacher and author Amy MacDonald will be the featured guest at Monadnock Writers’ Group’s monthly meeting on Saturday, March 20, at 9:45 a.m.
MacDonald, a resident of Maine, is the author of 15 books for elementary and school-age children including “Little Beaver and the Echo,” “Rachel Fister’s Blister,” and “No More Nice.” She has taught creative writing at the University of Maine-Farmington, the Stonecoast Writers Conference and Harvard University.
You need not be a writer to attend. The meeting is open to the public free of charge. For a link to the online event, email monadnockwriters@gmail.com
Monadnock Writers’ Group meets on the third Saturday of each month, providing a place for writers in the Monadnock Region to offer their experiences. Information: www.monadnockwriters.org.
Jaffrey Public Library launches tutoring resource
Jaffrey Public Library is now offering Brainfuse HelpNow, an on-demand online tutoring resource for all levels of learners from children through adults.
Brainfuse HelpNow provides differentiated learning solutions for users of diverse needs and background. Students communicate with live tutors using an interactive whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy/paste text or images and graph homework problems. HelpNow is now available to all Jaffrey Public Library patrons from any computer with Internet connection.
For more information, go to www.jaffreypubliclibrary.org or call the library at 532-7301.