Jaffrey library offers new program to keep families connected during holidays
Jaffrey Public Library is set to offer a new program called Family Connect to help patrons, especially seniors lacking technology, connect with long-distance families and friends for the holidays. The program kicks off on the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The library will offer hourly appointments on Nov. 25, when librarians will orchestrate pre-arranged, private Zoom sessions for families.
“Our guest will come to the library, be given their own private room where we will set up our technology for them to have a video call with far-away family and friends for approximately 30 minutes,” said Library Director Julie Perrin. “We will provide all the technology, get it up and running and then leave them to their private video chat.”
In addition to the day before Thanksgiving, the library plans to offer additional times throughout the Christmas season.
Librarians are scheduling now. Anyone interested may contact Julie or Andrea at the library at 532-7301.
Winter Farmers’ Market set to open in Brattleboro with fewer vendors
The Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market is set to open its 15th season on Saturday in the C.F. Church Building at 80 Flat St. in downtown Brattleboro.
This year, with health concerns related to COVID-19, the market will be much smaller with fewer vendors and lots of open space for social distancing.
The Brattleboro market will be one of the few indoor farmers markets in Vermont open for in-person shopping this season; the market will limit the number of customers in the space at one time and encourage customers to move through the market, make their purchases and move on so others can do the same. This year, a new curbside pick-up option will be available for those who prefer a completely touchless option. Customers can order and pay online for a market order to be picked up on Saturday.
The Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market, sponsored by Post Oil Solutions, a local nonprofit working to promote sustainable communities, will be open every Saturday through March 27. Market hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information: www.brattleborowinterfarmersmarket.org, or call Sherry at 802-869-2141 or email farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.
Elks National President
to visit Keene during
tour of Granite State
Paul R. Ryan, the national leader of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, accompanied by his wife, Stacey, is set to visit the New Hampshire State Elks Association and at least five Elks lodges, including Keene Elks Lodge 927.
The Ryans will be in the Granite State Nov. 7 to 9.
The Grand Exalted Ruler Ryan, a resident of Minnesota and the highest ranking officer of the organization, is visiting New Hampshire as part of his national tour during the month of November.
His trip to New Hampshire will begin with a visit to the Keene Lodge on Saturday. Ryan will also visit the Rochester Elks Lodge 1393 on Sunday and then attend a banquet at the Plymouth Lodge of Elks 2312. Monday, Ryan will visit the Concord-Epsom Elks 1210 and the Laconia Elks 876.
The Elks have lodges in 14 New Hampshire towns and cities with a statewide membership of approximately 7,400 members. The Elks provided more than 74,557 hours of volunteer help in the Granite State last year.
For information, visit www.elks.org or www.nh-elks.org.
Group announces new program to raise money, support local businesses
Food Connects, a non-profit organization based in Brattleboro that supports local food systems, is hosting its first Taste of Food Connects through Nov. 21.
The event brings together more than 90 local businesses throughout Windham County, Vt. and the Monadnock Region to celebrate the local economy. The event is part of Local Passport, benefitting local businesses, and part Silent Auction, supporting Food Connects’ annual fund.
The idea for this event came as a response to COVID-19’s putting a damper on Food Connects’ initial fundraising plans for the fall. So Food Connects decided to hold a fundraiser for its programming and support local businesses at the same time.
Community members are invited to shop at any of the 21 participating businesses. Shoppers who spend $10 or more can add a sticker to the passport. After three stickers, the shopper can be entered to win one of nine prizes, including $1,000 to spend at local businesses. Multiple passport entries are encouraged.
“The team at Food Connects hopes that this program will help encourage community members to shop at local businesses,” said Laura Carbonneau, Food Connects’ Marketing Manager. “We understand how COVID-19 impacted and continues to impact our community partners, and we need to continue to fortify and strengthen our local economy. We are stronger together, and the community needs us all to shop locally this holiday season.”
The program ends with a five-day virtual silent auction from Nov. 16 to 20 to support Food Connects annual fund.
Information: www.foodconnects.org/taste-of-food-connects.