Jaffrey Memorial Day parade canceled
The 2020 Jaffrey Memorial Day Committee has canceled its annual parade due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However at 8:40 a.m. on Monday, May 25, the Honor Guard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5613 and the John Humiston American Legion Post 11 will meet at the Phillips-Heil Cemetery where a prayer will be given, a wreath laid, a rifle salute executed and taps played.
Social distance will be observed and personal protection equipment is required. This will be repeated at all of the cemeteries, monuments and memorials in Jaffrey. The flag will be raised on the common at noon, and the names of the veterans who have died during the past year will be read.
People are advised not to come to the common; instead, the committee suggests that residents stop whatever they’re doing at noon to take a moment to remember with thanks those who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure American freedom.
Humane Society gala
to be held virtually
Monadnock Humane Society’s 18th Annual Hair Ball Gala will be held as a virtual event this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Hair Ball @ Home event will take place on Saturday, June 6, at 7 p.m.
Proceeds raised during this year’s event will go toward providing support for the animals at Monadnock Humane Society and the people who care for them.
Prior to the online event there will be a silent auction featuring many items donated by individuals and businesses from the community posted on the event website, MHSHairBall.com. Registrants will also have a chance to enter a 50/50 raffle drawing.
The program will feature appearances by Monadnock Humane Society’s executive director and board chair, inspiring stories and special guests, both two-legged and four-legged. Additionally, there will be a question-and-answer period as well as a virtual tour of the MHS facility. As with previous Hair Ball events, there will be the “Fund-a-Need” portion where the community comes together for an auction with multiple bidding levels of support for the animals and programs provided by MHS. The final portion of the event will be the 50/50 raffle drawing and announcement of the silent auction item winners.
“Supporting MHS at this point in history will sustain us as we adapt and evolve well into the future,” said MHS Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth.
Free registration is required to access the online event at MHSHairBall.com.
Monadnock Art Tour postponed to 2021
Monadnock Art and Friends of the Dublin Art Colony have decided to postpone its 25th Anniversary Art Tour to 2021.
“With so much uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic as we look into the remainder of the year, we felt it would be impossible to safely sponsor such a large gathering that draws visitors from all over NH and many nearby states and into our artists’ homes and studios,” said Joe Caracappa, president of Monadnock Art.
The group still plans to have a gallery show at Bass Hall of the Monadnock Center in Peterborough from Oct. 3-31 where visitors can practice social distancing and still enjoy the art. Artwork can be viewed virtually at www.monadnockart.org.
The Monadnock Art Tour is typically held each October during the peak of the colorful foliage season in southwestern New Hampshire featuring the work of painters, printmakers, potters, jewelers, sculptors, fiber artists, photographers, woodworkers, glass artists and more.
Monadnock Art/Friends of the Dublin Art Colony is a non-profit organization with a mission of celebrating the presence of the visual arts in the Monadnock Region of southwestern New Hampshire.