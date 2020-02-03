Apple Hill Center to receive $15,000 grant
Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music has been approved for a $15,000 Art Works grant to support Apple Hill’s upcoming Summer Workshop and Concert Series, now in its 49th year.
“Apple Hill is extremely honored to receive this award from the NEA,” says Director Lenny Matczynski. “This is definitely a moment we will share with everyone, especially our summer students, faculty and music-loving audience.”
Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.
For more information on Apple Hill, visit www.applehill.org.
$25,000 grant awarded to Crotched Mountain
The Crotched Mountain Foundation in Greenfield recently received a $25,000 grant from the Samuel P. Hunt Foundation. The New Hampshire non-profit organization will use the funds to support capital expenses and associated equipment and technology costs as it expands its programming for students.
“For nearly 70 years Crotched Mountain School has provided an exceptional educational experience for children with disabiltiies, helping them reach their fullest potential,” said Ned Olney, President and CEO of Crotched Mountain Foundation. “With this support from the Samuel P. Hunt Foundation’s generous grant funding, Crotched Mountain School will be able to expand its programming, create new state of the art classrooms, and support more children in the years ahead.”
Information: cmf.org.