Northlands season coming to a close
After a busy summer, Northlands will be wrapping up its second season of live music with country singer Lee Brice, joined by his brother Lewis Brice, on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
The Disco Biscuits will be performing for back-to-back nights on Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. each night.
Single ticket general admission is available for all shows. Five-person pods are available for Lee Brice; three-person and five-person socially distanced pods are available for The Disco Biscuits.
Northlands is hoping to bring more live music for another season in 2022, according to a news release. “We’re definitely wanting to come back next summer in some form, but what that looks like is wholly contingent upon where the entertainment industry, and local government, is as far as safety protocols, guidelines and mandates,” said Seth McNally, executive director of Northlands.
For more information, tickets and guidelines, go to www.northlandslive.com.
Candlelight croquet on tap at museum
Horatio Colony House Museum in Keene is set to host an evening of candlelight croquet on Friday from 7-9 p.m.
This revival of the traditional garden party will feature three garden croquet courts, Japanese lanterns and lemonade under candlelight in the museum’s garden. Participants are encouraged to wear vintage clothing or garden party hats.
The program is weather dependent; if the weather is questionable, contact the museum at 352-0460. Registration is not required.
The museum is at 199 Main St., Keene. Information: www.horatiocolonymuseum.org.
Humane Society to hold microchip clinic
The Windham County Humane Society in Brattleboro is set to hold a microchip clinic for pet dogs and cats on Aug. 24. Each microchip is $25.
All canine participants will get a personalized ID tag and all felines will get two reflective break-away collars to increase the chances a pet will be returned if it becomes lost.
Windham County Humane Society is at 916 West River Road, Brattleboro.
Information: 802-254-2232, info@windhamcountyhumane.org or www.windhamcountyhumane.org.
KHS class of 1971 postpones reunion
The Keene High School class of 1971 has rescheduled its 50th reunion from the weekend of Sept. 24-26 to the weekend of April 29-May 1, 2022. More details will be announced in the future.
For information, contact any of the planning team members: Jon Baldvins at jonbaldvins@gmail.com; David Orgaz at dorgaz@masiello.com; Mitchell Shakour at mitchell@shoppernews.com; Sue Silver at flamingosilver@yahoo.com; Deb Rousseau at igband@comcast.net; or Gary Wheelock at gwheelock53@aol.com.
The planning team is seeking the following classmates: Ronald Barnett, Lucinda Bouffard, Guy Chace, Debbie Chamberlain (Smith), Robert Cordner, Thomas Croteau, Margaret Davis, Michael Devins, Karen Durward, Lisa Farina, Monica Farrell, Mark Goodell, Stephen Hartwell, William Hyatt, William Jackson, Barbara McTague, Terry Moore, Linda Morton, Patricia Pembroke, Judith Rhoades, Joseph Rosinski, Randy Saari, Nancy Salmon, Mark Simpson, Robert Steiner, Cheryl Towsley, Diane Venne, Gale Woodward, Gavin Wright.
Chicken barbecue
on tap in Dublin
The 7th annual Dublin Community Center chicken barbecue will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
Guests will have the option of getting a meal “to go” or eating the meal in the garden sanctuary or socially distanced at the DubHub.
Various local musicians will provide live music in the garden, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The menu includes chicken, beans, coleslaw, corn, cornbread, drink and dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children and may be reserved by calling 563-8471 or 563-8467 or by emailing info@dublincommunitycenter.org.