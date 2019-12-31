Community Kitchen
receives $10,000 grant
The Community Kitchen recently received a $10,000 grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation.
The grant will help further the Kitchen’s mission of helping low and moderate income residents of Cheshire County access healthy and nutritious take-home food boxes through its weekly choice food pantry. The grant was from the Henry L. and Patricia J. Nielsen Fund, one of the Foundation’s advised funds.
The Kitchen serves dinner Monday through Friday from 5 to 6:20 p.m. to an average of 75 people. The weekly choice food pantry serves between 300 and 350 families/households per week.
Information: www.nhcf.org or 225-6641.
Brattleboro venue to screen ‘2001’ on New Year’s Eve
Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St., Brattleboro, will screen “2001: A Space Odyssey” Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m.
The sci-fi film by Stanley Kubrick, which follows a mysterious monolith as it appears to humanity throughout the ages, will be paired with futuristic libations.
Admission is $10 and includes the thematic catering.
Rindge library awarded grant to bolster census
Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge was one of 59 libraries to receive a mini-grant of $2,000 from the The American Library Association.
Each Library Census Equity Fund mini-grant is intended to bolster service to hard-to-count communities and help achieve a complete count in the 2020 Census.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, populations historically undercounted in the decennial effort include young children, people experiencing homelessness, American Indians and Alaska Natives, and people of color. In the 2020 Census, which will have a new online response option, people who lack Internet access or online skills may also be at risk of being undercounted.
More than 500 libraries of all types submitted applications for 25 Library Census Equity Fund mini-grants. In response to the overwhelming number of applicants, the ALA provided funding for 34 additional grants.
The 59 grantees will undertake their activities in January through April 2020. The self-response period for the 2020 Census will begin after March 12, 2020.
Library book club to
resume in Bellows Falls
The Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls will host a discussion on Monday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m. about what the monthly book club should read in 2020.
A range of titles to select from will be on display. Each title will also be available in large print and audiobook format.
This event is free and open to the public. The library is at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, and is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or go to rockinghamlibrary.org.