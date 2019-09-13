Garden Club to present flower show
The Monadnock Garden Club will present “Harvest Time,” a Garden Club of America flower show, at the Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission and the public is invited to attend.
The show features vibrant floral design, horticulture, photographs celebrating the fall theme of the show, and a conservation exhibit highlighting the Spalding Trail on Mount Monadnock. Participants in the show include members of the Monadnock Garden Club and the Garden Club of Dublin as well as entrants from among the 200-member garden clubs of The Garden Club of America.
Classic car show
in Peterborough
The next Peterborough Rotary Club Cruz-In event will be Sunday, Sept. 15, in Depot Square in downtown Peterborough. The free public display of classic vehicles will be held between 9 a.m. and noon.
The event is open to all makes and models of vintage or special interest cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles. There is no fee to display a vehicle.
Anyone who drives in an antique or special interest vehicle will get a chance at a $25 door prize gift certificate from Kimball’s Restaurant in Jaffrey, with the drawing to be held at 11 a.m.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going to the Peterborough Rotary Club for distribution to local charities. The winning ticket will be drawn at 10:30 a.m. and the winner must be present.
Information: John Kaufhold, 801-8364.
‘Books in Bloom’
to support library
The trustees of the Mount Caesar Union Library have announced the second annual “Books in Bloom” garden party soiree on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the home of Kathy and Samir J. Habiby.
The party celebrates the Mount Caesar Union Library, especially the Friends of the Library, and the Next Chapter Campaign, the drive to make capital improvements to the building and program of Mount Caesar. Held under a large lawn tent, the party will feature hors d’oeuvres, music, a silent auction, and information about the campaign.
The event is open to all who have an interest in the project and other community libraries. The Habiby home is at 24 Sawyers Crossing Road in Swanzey Center, close to the Library.
For more information and RSVPs, contact kshabiby@ne.rr.com by Sunday, Sept. 15.
Cheshire Craftsmen to hold 46th fair
The Cheshire Craftsmen’s 46th annual fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Keene Recreation Center, 312 Washington St., Keene.
The fair will feature 40 exhibitors with a wide variety of handmade items.
Refreshments and lunch will be available.
Ghosts and legends in Peterborough
The Peterborough Town Library will host storyteller Jeff Belanger on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. for a presentation of ghost stories and legends.
One of New England’s premiere storytellers, Belanger seeks out history, folklore, ghosts, monsters and legends from all over the world and close to home.
Belanger will be available for a book signing following the event. The event is free and open to the public but space is limited.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8040.
Brattleboro library to host conversation
How has Vermont handled questions of development and progress in the past, and how we might use those lessons to discuss a path forward to the future?
A community conversation will address these questions Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. in the main reading room of Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Northern Vermont University professor Paul Searls will open the discussion by reviewing themes and events featured in his newly-published book, “Repeopling Vermont: The Paradox of Development in the Twentieth Century,” which highlights the stories of different communities and their responses to difficult questions as part of his inquiry into how Vermont has balanced competing visions for the state.
Following Searls’ presentation, attendees will be invited to share their own perspectives on their communities.
The event is free and open to the public. Information: 802-254-5290 or www.brookslibraryvt.org.