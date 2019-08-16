Keene library to screen film about rural America
Keene Public Library is set to screen and discuss the POV film “Farmsteaders,” on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Huntress Auditorium.
“Farmsteaders” follows Nick Nolan and his young family on a journey to resurrect his late grandfather’s dairy farm as agriculture moves toward large-scale farming. The film explores everyday life in rural America with a focus on those who grow the food that sustain America.
POV is an award-winning independent nonfiction film series on PBS. Information: www.pbs.org/pov.
Back-to-school haircuts
offered at River Center
The River Center Family and Community Resource Center in Peterborough will hold its 10th annual Tidy Trims event that offers free back-to-school haircuts for students.
They will take place Monday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Union Congregational Church, 33 Concord St., Peterborough.
Tidy Trims was started 10 years ago by Bailey Englert, a high school student who was looking for a way to marry her love of hairstyling with helping to alleviate back-to-school costs for area families. Equally important to her was giving students more confidence as they started the new school year. Since then, hundreds of children have received free haircuts by dozens of volunteer hairstylists from local salons.
Appointments will not be necessary and students will be seen on a first come, first served basis. More volunteer hair stylists are also wanted.
Information: www.rivercenter.us or phone 924-6800.
Peterborough Rotary to hold fourth Cruz-In
The next Peterborough Rotary Club Cruz-In event will be Sunday in Depot Square in downtown Peterborough. It is a free public event and will be held between 9 a.m. and noon.
The event is open to all makes and models of vintage or special interest cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles. The event is free to attendees and all are welcome; there is no fee to display a vehicle.
Participating Cruzers, who drive in an antique or special interest vehicle (even tricycles qualify, will get a chance at a $25 door prize gift certificate from Kimball’s Restaurant in Jaffrey with the drawing to be held at 11 a.m.
There will be a 50/50 raffle where the winner gets 50 percent of the proceeds and the rest goes to the Rotary Club for distribution to local charities. The winning ticket will be drawn at 10:30 a.m. and the winner must be present.
This year the Rotary Club will offer free coffee and donuts while they last. Also a Rotary membership information table will be available. All donations are appreciated and all funds will go towards Rotary community projects.
Information: John Kaufhold at 801-8364.