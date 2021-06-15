Monadnock librarian wins award from NH School Library Media Association
Stephanie Charlefour, librarian at Monadnock Regional Middle High School in Swanzey, was awarded the New Hampshire School Library Media Association’s 2021 Elsie Domingo Service Award. The Elsie Domingo Service Award is presented to an NHSLMA member who has made a significant statewide impact on the library media profession.
Charlefour advocates for school librarianship through action, social media and as a representative on numerous boards and committees.
She was recognized for the award at the NHSLMA spring conference on May 14.
For more information about the NH School Library Media Association annual awards, contact Rachael Bowman at awards@nhslma.org.
Old Farmer’s Almanac partners with nonprofit Cornucopia Project
The Old Farmer’s Almanac, based in Dublin, has partnered with the Cornucopia Project to expand garden and culinary opportunities to students in New Hampshire. The Cornucopia Project is a Peterborough-based non-profit organization that is focused on educating youth on sustainable gardening and healthy eating.
As part of the partnership, the Old Farmer’s Almanac will contribute financially to Cornucopia Project and give several publications, including the “Field to Fork Cookbook,” “2021 Garden Guide,” “The Old Farmer’s Almanac for Kids Vol. 8,” and “Vegetable Gardener’s Handbook,” to the organization’s students in farming and culinary programs.
Other donated products will be auctioned off during Cornucopia’s fall fundraising event, Harvest Hoedown, an online fundraiser featuring local food producers and businesses.
The Almanac’s financial support will help the organization’s student programs, which are held at school gardens, mostly throughout the ConVal school district, or at Cornucopia’s two-acre educational farm in Peterborough.
“We’re always looking for ways to deepen our connection to the community, and even though the Almanac is a national brand, we think of it as local,” said Lauren Judd, executive director of the Cornucopia Project. “It is important to us that our partners share our values, so this is why our connection with the Almanac is perfect. This partnership represents new opportunities for us.”
For more information, visit cornucopiaproject.org.
MoCo Arts to hold
auditions for upcoming summer camp productions
MoCo Arts will hold auditions for its upcoming productions for C.A.K.E.’s (Creative Arts at Keene) summer camp full-length musical and one-act play at MoCo Arts, 40 Roxbury St., Keene. Auditions will be held by appointment during the week of June 28 through July 2.
The performances are the culmination of the musical theater senior class and one-act senior class, open to students in grades 6 through 12, which is offered at MoCo’s C.A.K.E. Summer Camp July 5 through 30. These classes will take place Monday through Friday for the duration of camp. Actors must register for all four weeks of camp to participate, and everyone who auditions will be cast in the show.
C.A.K.E. is a multi-arts summer day camp for kids in grades 3 through 12. Campers create their own schedule based on their interests and can choose from a variety of classes in art, writing, dance, theater, music, technical theater, video production and more.
For a full class schedule and audition requirements, call 357-2100 or go to www.moco.org.
Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour set to return for
Columbus Day Weekend
The Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour is set to return this year on Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 9 through 11.
The tour features 25 main artists with six guest artists who will open their studios to the public around the Monadnock Region. Artists include painters, ceramicists, sculptors, and those working with hot glass, pewter and wood. Returning artists include painters Gill Truslow, Jeanne Maguire Thieme, Jim Murphy and Danielle Le Bris, along with four new members. Studios will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 10, with many open on Monday, Oct. 11, Columbus Day.
Brochures will be available beginning in September. For information, go to http://fallfoliageartstudiotour.com.
Community Kitchen of Keene receives grant from Bishop’s charitable fund
The Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund recently gave a grant to The Community Kitchen of Keene to support funding extra food for families with school-age children during the summer school vacation.
The Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund makes grants to tax-exempt organizations without regard to religious affiliation for projects that help people in New Hampshire meet basic needs. The fund is operated by volunteer lay men and women who serve as directors and who make recommendations to the Bishop of Manchester for grants to organizations in New Hampshire whose mission is consistent with the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.
The fund raises money through solicitation of individuals, businesses and philanthropic organizations. An annual accounting of funds raised and disbursements is available at www.catholicnh.org/BCAF.
For information about The Community Kitchen, go to www.thecommunitykitchen.org or call 352-3200.