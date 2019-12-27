Peterborough Players to perform Patsy Cline musical
The Peterborough Players are set to ring in the New Year with “Always … Patsy Cline,” created by Ted Swindley, from Jan. 16 to 26.
The musical features 27 of Cline’s hit songs, including “Crazy,” “Walking After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” and more.
This musical brings audiences on a journey through the friendship of Patsy Cline and Louise Seger. In 1961, Patsy Cline was one of the biggest stars in country music. A chance encounter before a concert began the longtime friendship between Cline and her great fan, Louise Seger. Over beers and bacon-and-eggs, fan and idol became confidants, supporting each other through letters until Cline’s untimely death at age 30.
The production is directed by Tom Frey, and features a live band on stage.
Tickets are $43, and may be purchased online at peterboroughplayers.org or by calling the box office at 924-7585.
Peterborough Players is at 55 Hadley Road in Peterborough.
Reading club to offer quick takes on current events
Peterborough Town Library hosts a monthly meet-up designed for people who are short on time, but want to stay informed and engaged on current issues.
Short Reads is easy to join. Each month, Program Coordinator Jocelyn Duffy curates a set of articles about a topic. Readers may stop by the library to pick up the articles, read, and then meet to discuss on the first Thursday of the month at noon. Bring a lunch and enjoy a conversation.
This month the group will read about noise pollution and its impacts on humanity and wildlife.
Packets are available at the main desk or email Library@PeterboroughNH.gov to have them sent electronically. The discussion will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, at noon at the library at 2 Concord Street in Peterborough
Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8040.
Candlelight open house in the historic Phoenix Mill House
The Phoenix Mill House at the Monadnock Center will be open Friday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to ring in the new year with the Prescott Family.
Guests will have a chance to see how people lived during the dark winter days of the 1830s. This is an open house program; people may visit for a few minutes or stay longer to enjoy the fire, warm cider and a shadow puppet performance.
The Phoenix Mill was a large textile mill that once stood at the corner of Grove and Main Streets in Peterborough. The house is located directly behind the Monadnock Center’s main building at 19 Grove St. in downtown Peterborough.
Admission is free; donations are gratefully accepted. For directions and information, visit MonadnockCenter.org.