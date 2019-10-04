Keene church to
hold rummage sale
The annual Keene Unitarian Universalist Church rummage sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church at 69 Washington St., Keene. In the event of rain, the sale will move from the front lawn to the parish hall.
All items will have prices, which may be negotiated after 11 a.m. A $3 bag sale will be held from noon to 1 p.m.
Items include antiques and collectibles, furniture and household goods, holiday items, craft and quilting, new and used books, movies, seasonal clothing, pet supplies, kitchen items/cookware, outdoor/sporting equipment, toys/children/baby items, furniture, jewelry and handbags.
Information: 352-1719 or office@kuuc.org.
Chapel by the Lake
to host Applefest
The Chapel by the Lake in Munsonville will host its annual Applefest and Crafts Fair on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The chapel is seeking local crafters. Tables are available for $15 or crafters may provide their own table and rent the space for $10.
The chapel is at 529 Granite Lake Road in Munsonville.
Information: 446-7857.
Talk about trees at
garden club meeting
The Old Homestead Garden Club is set to meet Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. The business meeting will be held at 11 a.m., followed by refreshments at noon and a program at 1 p.m.
The program will be, “The Growth of Trees: A Journey Through Time,” with naturalist, writer, photographer and educator Michael Wojtech.
Wojtech will discuss the distinctive characteristics of different trees as they grow, reproduce and interact with their environment.
The public is welcome and the event is free. For more information, call Judy Avery at 352-4980.
KSC theater group to
perform comic play
Keene State College’s Theatre and Dance Department will perform “Church & State,” a comic play by Jason Odell Williams, Oct. 8-12 at the Redfern Arts Center on the college campus.
In the play, a Republican U.S. senator makes an off-the-cuff comment to a blogger that gets leaked on “the Twitter,” calling into question the senator’s stance on guns and God three days before an election.
Tickets are $12, $8 for seniors and youth and $6 for Keene State students.
“Church & State” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8-12, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 12. For information and tickets, call the box office at 358-2168 or visit the Redfern’s website: www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/events.