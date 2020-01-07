Mascoma Savings Bank grant benefits youth choir
Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs (GMYC) has received a grant from Mascoma Savings Bank.
GMYC, based in Keene and Peterborough, is made up of five choirs with singers in grades 2 through 12 from nearly 20 towns across New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont.
The Mascoma grant allowed GMYC to bring in accomplished children’s music educator Dr. Erin Zaffini to lead Trebles, the Peterborough-based choir serving children in grades 2 through 4. Esther Rhoades, artistic director, will continue directing GMYC’s remaining four choirs in Keene and Peterborough.
Zaffini is a faculty member in the University of New Hampshire’s Professional Development Department, and teaches K-5 general, vocal and instrumental music at Stoddard and Washington Elementary Schools.
GMYC is the performance-based choral music education program for young singers in the Monadnock Region. To learn more about GMYC, visit www.GrandMonadnockYouthChoirs.org or contact Esther Rhoades at GrandMonadnockYouthChoirs@gmail.com.
Talk to focus on addiction at Jaffrey Public Library
In a first-time partnership, the Jaffrey Public Library and Reality Check will co-sponsor the program, “Hooked: Narratives of Addiction, Recovery, and Redemption” on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Jaffrey Public Library.
The lecture will be presented by Katherine Gaudet, associate director of the University Honors Program and member of the Humanities Faculty at the University of New Hampshire, and is funded by a grant to the library from New Hampshire Humanities. The program is free and open to the public.
The talk will explore some of the most common stories about addiction and is intended to provide tools for understanding addiction on a narrative level as well as recognizing different experiences of addiction and approaches to recovery.
Information: Garrett Brinton at Jaffrey Public Library, 532-7301.
Reality Check is a nonprofit organization in Jaffrey that provides drug and alcohol prevention, treatment and recovery services, and addiction education. For more information on Reality Check, visit www.realitychecknow.org.
Workshop on writing about family history
Author Chris Halvorson will present a workshop called “Spinning Gold: Shaping Your Family Research into Compelling Stories,” at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m.
The lecture and workshop is intended to inspire attendees to dust off their boxes of family memorabilia and start mining them for golden stories — true or not.
Last fall, Halvorson published a young adult novel, “Inmate,” which is very loosely based on her family. She will focus on that book’s genesis, which was her curiosity about the technology behind such websites as ancestry.com. She will share her research process, the mistakes she’s made, and a bit about the story-writing process.
This workshop is free but registration is required. To sign up, call 924-3235 or email assistant@MonadnockCenter.org.
The following Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m., the library will offer a tech class on how to use the Library Edition of Ancestry.com for genealogical research. To register contact the library.