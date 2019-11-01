Keene development group elects new board member
Recently the board of directors of the Keene-based Monadnock Economic Development Corp. elected Coby Hauser to board membership. Hauser is director of ambulatory services at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
The nonprofit economic development agency, which develops property and arranges financing for public and private projects in the Monadnock Region and other parts of New Hampshire, also announced the re-election of board members Paul Faber, senior vice-president of Bar Harbor Bank and Trust Co., in Peterborough; Amanda Littleton, district manager of the Cheshire County Conservation District; and Keene lawyer Steve Bragdon. The board also elected George Hansel to the post of chairman; he is an executive with Filtrine Manufacturing Co. in Keene.
Empty Bowl dinner
this weekend at Alyson’s
The 22nd annual Empty Bowl dinner and auctions will be held Sunday at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole to benefit the food programs of Our Place Drop-in Center.
The event gets underway at 5 p.m. and includes a soup supper featuring signature soups from local restaurants and chefs and silent and live auctions featuring items and services donated by local businesses and individuals.
Tickets are $40 each and are on sale at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Galloway Real Estate in Walpole or at Our Place.
With the theme of “Gather and Share,” the event begins with an auction preview and social hour. A highlight of the event is each attendee’s selection of one of the handmade bowls to take home as a reminder of those who struggle to put food on the family table. Proceeds of the dinner go towards supporting the food programs of Our Place, which include a food pantry, a daily breakfast and lunch, and nutrition education.
Our Place is a daytime shelter and food pantry at 4 Island St., Bellows Falls, whose mission is to connect people to food and each other. It serves families in the greater Rockingham and surrounding areas, as well as Walpole and North Walpole.
Information: 802-463-2217, ourplace@sover.net, or www.ourplacevt.org.
Antrim library to host talk on the future of education
Antrim’s James A. Tuttle Library will host a discussion on “The Future of Higher Education in the Information Age” on Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lynne Rosansky will lead the discussion.
Since the Internet has become a significant source for information in our age, the role of teachers/professors and educational institutions has changed and is changing. Rosansky will present a short historical perspective showing how higher education has changed over the past 30 years and lead a discussion of what the future may hold. Having spent a career in academia, Rosansky has served as President, Vice President, Dean, Chair, and professor at both private and public institutions including Babson, Bentley, Brandeis, SUNY, Franklin Pierce University, and Hult International Business School.
The talk is free and open to the public.
Garden club meeting
to feature workshop
The Old Homestead Garden Club is set to meet Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
A business meeting will be held at 11 a.m. followed by refreshments at noon. The meeting’s featured program, “Hands on Workshop for Greens Sale,” led by committee members, will be held at 1 p.m. Participants will learn how to wire pine cones and ornaments for wreaths, along with bow making.
The event is free and the public is welcome.
For more information, call Judy Avery at 352-4980.