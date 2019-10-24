Expo to showcase services available to older adults
in the Monadnock Region
The Keene Senior Center is hosting the 50 & Better Expo Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Keene Recreation Center, 312 Washington St., Keene.
Vendors will offer goods and services to older adults, their families and caregivers in the Monadnock Region. Attendees can talk to personnel from companies and organizations in the areas of healthcare, housing, transportation and financial planning. Groups offering volunteer and social opportunities and lifelong learning will also be on hand.
The event is free and open to the public.
Breakout sessions of about 30 minutes each will focus on strategies to address social isolation and loneliness, education and support for older adults and their families and advocacy tips. There will be opportunities for questions at the end of each session.
The expo also features entertainment with performances by Super Senior Dancers at 10 a.m., Dave Chandler at 11 a.m., Keene Cheshiremen Chorus at noon and Monadnock Blend at 1 p.m. Other activities include raffles and a light breakfast.
For more information, contact Cameron Tease, executive director of the Keene Senior Center at ctease@thekeeneseniorcenter.org or 352-5037.
‘Talking About Race’
is subject of workshop
at Keene church
A discussion titled “Talking About Race: Staying Curious, Moving Forward, and Being Part of the Solution” will be held Monday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 69 Washington St., Keene.
The workshop is designed to encourage an open and thoughtful conversation on race and how a community can learn to appreciate and understand experiences and perspectives different from its own.
Facilitated by Allen Davis, an educator and racial justice advocate, the focus will be on the experiences of three local African-American residents — Grace Aldrich, Jim Guy and Doug Sutherland — who have offered to share what it means to them to be an African-American in the U.S. today, especially in the Monadnock Region. Their experiences will be the starting point for the group conversation as the participants examine what they have learned and how they can move forward individually and as a community to be even more inclusive and compassionate.
Information: 352-1719 or www.kuuc.org.
Theater Company presents ‘Anthology of Terrifying Tales’ at Hooker-Dunham
Shoot the Moon Theater Company will present its fifth annual Halloween spectacular at downtown Brattleboro’s Hooker-Dunham Theater on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2, in addition to a special Halloween night performance on Thursday, Oct. 31. All showtimes are 7:30 p.m.
Artistic director Josh Moyse’s original script for “American Gothic: An Anthology of Terrifying Tales” is in the tradition of “Dead of Night,” “CreepShow,” “Twilight Zone: The Movie,” and “Black Mirror,” where thrills and chills are delivered in sudden bursts designed to shock audiences with terrifying twists.
“For the last few years we’ve been doing literary adaptations — Frankenstein, Jekyll and Hyde, Dracula, Poe stories — but we have not really been able to dive in to the tropes of the horror movie,” said Moyse. “The format allows us to explore classic horror scenes in five to twelve minutes. The fear can come and go. Then we move onto the next one with it’s sightly different flavor.”
Admission is $13. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.shootthemoontheater.com. The Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery is at 139 Main St. in Brattleboro.
Events at Brattleboro
to feature eerie sounds
of the theremin
Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro is set to host two events featuring the theremin, an electronic musical instrument invented in 1919.
Made up of a box with two metal antennae, the theremin is unique among musical instruments in that it is played without being touched. An electromagnetic field is created between the antennae and when a hand is moved between them, pitches raise and lower. The electric signals from the theremin are amplified and sent to a speaker system creating an eerie sound reminiscent of old science fiction movies.
On Nov. 1 at 8 p.m., musician and composer Carolina Eyck will fill the sanctuary at Epsilon Spires with original compositions for theremin and voice. Tickets are $20 at the door.
On Nov. 16, Berlin-based musician Dorit Chrysler will perform a concert at 7 p.m.; tickets for the performance are $20.
On Nov. 17, morning workshops will be held starting at 11 a.m. for $35. Two workshops will be for adults and one for children. Workshop spots are limited. To reserve a spot, RSVP on the events page at epsilonspires.org.
Epsilon Spires is at 190 Main St., Brattleboro. For more information, visit epsilonspires.org.
Hundred Nights shelter in Keene to offer open house
The Friends of Hundred Nights are hosting an open house on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visitors will have a chance to tour the Hundred Nights shelter and resource center at 17 Lamson St. as well as ask questions and meet the staff and Friends of Hundred Nights.
Light refreshments will be provided.