Monadnock Writers’ Group to host 3-minute fiction slam
The Monadnock Writers’ Group is set to host a regional three-minute fiction slam on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on Zoom.
The event is a fast-paced competition that challenges writers to read an original piece of fiction in three minutes or less before an audience and panel of judges. Each year the competition begins at local contests throughout the Granite State. The top winner from each local contest moves on to the final state-wide competition hosted by the New Hampshire Writer’s Project. The date of the 2021 final competition is not yet announced.
The public is invited to take part in the free event by either participating or just watching. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners. For information or to receive a Zoom link, email monadnockwriters@gmail.com.
The Monadnock Writers’ Group (MWG) holds meetings on the third Saturday of each month for writers of all levels and experience. Each meeting typically features an accomplished writer to share experiences. In addition, MWG publishes periodic anthologies and Smoky Quartz, a semi-annual online journal of literature and art. Throughout the year MWG hosts public readings and informal gatherings to raise awareness of the literary talent in the Monadnock Region. Learn more at www.monadnockwriters.org and https://smokyquartz.org.
Co-op shoppers donate $6K to The Community Kitchen
Shoppers at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene collectively donated $6,486.68 to The Community Kitchen of Keene in December. The Monadnock Food Co-op collected these donations during its month-long “Round It Up” donation drive.
“The Community Kitchen has the word ‘community’ in its title for a reason,” said Phoebe Bray, Executive Director of The Community Kitchen. “The community truly supports the organization and the work we do. Monadnock Food Co-op has at the very base of its mission the community’s well-being — and the Community Kitchen is so grateful for their support and the support of their members and customers.”
The Co-op’s Round It Up donation program encourages shoppers to make a positive change in the community by rounding up their change for local agencies. During the Co-op’s last fiscal year, the Round It Up program raised more than $47,895 and supported seven nonprofit organizations.
Keene YMCA launches winter wellness challenge
Starting Feb. 1, the Keene Family YMCA is set to launch Wintervention, a five-week program designed to help community members stay active and healthy through the winter.
“It’s simple and starts with just 20 minutes of movement, five days a week,” Kelly Fleuette, the Y’s senior program director said. “We’re challenging our community members to move — by themselves, with a buddy or with their entire family. We will come together with a common purpose, get moving in the winter together. We’re inviting everyone to put their health first and join us.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting many people’s ability to stay active, the YMCA is seeking to motivate people in the region to bring those healthy habits back, Fleuette said.
Each week, for members and non-members, the YMCA will share free coaching, activity ideas and help hold people accountable to stay on track. The Y’s wellness team will inspire new ideas and help find options for everyone to fulfill weekly challenges. Participants in the Monadnock Region can learn more by visiting the Y website and clicking on events or calling 352-6002.
Participants will have access to weekly tracking sheet and a Facebook group to connect with other program participants.
There is no cost to join and no membership required.
Wintervention begins Monday, Feb. 1, and runs through Saturday, March 6.
Women’s Freedom Center to host month-long dialogue
Women’s Freedom Center in Brattleboro is set to host a month-long dialogue with the community.
The series of four free virtual events will be held Thursday nights from 7-8 p.m. From Feb. 11 to March 4.
Topics include aiming for economic and legal justice; media literacy across the lifespan; and bystander empowerment to address all forms of oppression, in particular domestic and sexual violence.
Each conversation will build on those before, so community members are encouraged to attend all four.
For information, call the Women’s Freedom Center at 802-257-7364. For a link to the discussions, contact advocates@womensfreedomcenter.net or info@brookslibraryvt.org.
Lecture to discuss female husbands and their wives
Some people, designated female at birth, transcended gender and lived as men in the 18th and 19th centuries, despite the risk of violence against them. Amherst College History professor Jen Manion will provide examples of such people and the women they married in a virtual talk on Wednesday, Feb. 3, presented by The First Wednesday Lecture series, a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries.
A recording of the event will be subsequently available on the VHC Facebook and YouTube channel. To register for the live event, which includes an opportunity for questions and answers by attendees, go to https://vthumanities.wufoo.com/forms/register-for-brattleboro-first-wednesdays/.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802.254.5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.