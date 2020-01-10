Conductor to examine Wagner’s influence on the music of ‘Star Wars’
In a program for film buffs, music lovers and anyone with an interest in pop culture and “Star Wars,” Latchis Arts welcomes maestro Hugh Keelan for a presentation called “Darth Wagner: Insights into the Music of Star Wars” on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Latchis Main Theatre in Brattleboro.
Armed with a piano instead of a light saber, Keelan will examine the influence of 19th century German composer Richard Wagner on John Williams’ music for the “Star Wars” films, particularly in Williams’ use of leitmotifs — or specific musical themes associated with particular characters, objects, locations, ideas or situations.
Keelan is music director of TUNDI Productions, which presented a critically acclaimed production of “Tristan und Isolde” in August. TUNDI has plans to present Wagner in Vermont again in August 2020.
Admission to “Darth Wagner” is $15, which also includes admission to see “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” at the Latchis Theatre immediately following the half-hour presentation. Admission to the talk only is $7. Proceeds from Keelan’s presentation benefit TUNDI Productions.
For more information, visit www.latchisarts.org.
Indian concert, dinner
set at Keene library’s
Heberton Hall
An afternoon of Indian music and cuisine will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at Heberton Hall at the Keene Public Library.
Authentic Indian food will be served from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a free musical performance. The concert features traditional Indian sitar and music from contemporary classical Indian composer, Shirish Korde, solo flute, and solo cello.
Prices for the dinner, catered by Minerva in Boston, range from $5 to $15. The concert is free and open to the public.
Dinner tickets must be purchased by Jan. 18 and are available at www.monadnockmusic.org. Information: 852-4345 or info@monadnockmusic.org.
Financial advisor to
discuss tax law changes at Peterborough library
Financial advisor Larry Schwartz will provide a walkthrough of some of the changes in tax law and how they impact tax strategies and retirement planning on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Peterborough Town Library. The talk is at 6:30 p.m.
He will discuss tax preparation and the new Secure Act that was signed into law at the end of 2019.
Schwartz has helped people plan for retirement for the last 19 years. And every year for the past 13, he has prepared hundreds of tax returns for free in New Hampshire, primarily in the Monadnock Region.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8040.
Keene Public Library
offers workshop series
for fiction writers
All Keene-area prose writers, experienced and beginner, are invited to a series of writing workshops for advice and assistance on Monday evenings through March 9 at the Keene Public Library.
Randy Koons, a volunteer leading the library’s writers group, encourages aspiring authors to ask questions, share work and provide insight into the experience. Short and long-form fiction and memoir writers are welcome.
The Writers Group meets Monday nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The group will not meet Jan. 20 or Feb. 17. Additional sessions are planned in the summer and fall.
No commitment is required. For information or registration, call the library at 352-0157 or visit www.keenepubliclibrary.org. Keene Public Library is at 60 Winter St.