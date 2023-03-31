Easter activities for kids
to be held in Dublin
The Dublin Community Center, aka DubHub, is teaming up with the Dublin Recreation Committee to offer some Easter activities for kids and families on Saturday. In case of snow, the event will move to Sunday.
The afternoon starts with an egg hunt at the Dublin Public Library led by the Easter Bunny at 2:30 p.m., inside or outside depending on the weather. Kids can then hop over to the Dublin Community Center across the street to enjoy some sweet treats and refreshments, pictures with the Easter Bunny, crafts (including Easter cards and bunny ears) and a visit with live baby animals, courtesy of Dublin’s own Friendly Farm.
The Dublin Community Center is at 1123 Main St. For more information, email info@dublincommunitycenter.org.
Park committee to host
egg hunt in Greenfield
The Oak Park Committee in Greenfield will hold its second annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday at 10 a.m. The event will be held at Oak Park, 971 Forest Road, Greenfield. In case of rain, the event will be moved to April 2.
The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Coffee and donuts will be provided at no charge. Oak Park is a carry in and carry out facility.
The Oak Park Committee is dedicated to the shared vision of the revitalization and improvement of Oak Park. The committee is made up of residents who are committed to creating a stronger community for its town through local events, beautification projects and fundraising.
To donate to the Oak Park Committee or volunteer, email Dave Thimmel, Chair of the Oak Park Committee, at woodshopronin@gmail.com.
For more information visit @oakparknh on Facebook and Instagram, the Greenfield town website at https://www.greenfield-nh.gov/oak-park or email oakparknh@gmail.com
Monadnock Peer Support to host grand re-opening
Monadnock Peer Support (MPS) in Keene will host a ribbon cutting and grand re-opening ceremony on Tuesday, April 11, from 4-6 p.m. at 24 Vernon St. The event is being held to celebrate the addition of three bedrooms for MPS’s Step-Up, Step-Down program (SUSD). The program is part of New Hampshire’s 10-year mental health plan.
Step-Up Step-Down is a peer driven voluntary 30–90-day mental health residential program; its mission is to create an environment that will facilitate hope-based recovery, and increase mental, physical and emotional well-being for those who participate. Step-Up Step-Down is free to everyone. Free transportation services are also made available.
The Monadnock Peer Support Agency is dedicated to providing a safe, supportive and empowering environment for individuals facing mental health challenges in our community. We strive to promote recovery through peer-to-peer support, education and advocacy. Our mission is to foster hope, reduce isolation and encourage self-determination on the journey towards resilience and improved quality of life.
For more information, contact Melissa Callender at 603-352-5093 or email Melissa@MonadnockPSA.org.
NH Scottish Music Club to perform in Peterborough
The N.H. Scottish Music Club will return to Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Formerly known as the Strathspey and Reel Society of New Hampshire, this 20-piece orchestra has a new name and renewed vigor to provide an afternoon of jigs and reels, strathspeys, airs and more, interspersed with informative and entertaining narrative. While fiddles are the most numerous instruments, the group is rounded out with accordions, flutes, guitars, mandolins and more.
The Scottish Music Club meets monthly in Concord, preparing concert sets and bringing in workshop leaders to provide ongoing education in both the knowledge and playing of Scottish music. The organization is open to everyone.
Tickets are $25 ($20 for Monadnock Center members) and are available at monadnockcenter.org or by calling the Center at 603-924-3235. Music in Bass Hall is presented by the Monadnock Center for History and Culture with sponsorship support from Depot Square and Waterhouse.
Information about the N.H. Scottish Music Club can be found at nhscottishmusicclub.org.
Shakespeare teacher
to speak in Jaffrey
Deborah Shakespeare Thurber, the founder and director of Project Shakespeare, will speak on Friday, April 7, at 5 p.m. as part of Jaffrey Civic Center’s Stories to Share series.
Now in its 29th year, Project Shakespeare is a theatre education program for girls and boys from age 5 through high school. Thurber will trace her journey from her Los Angeles birthplace to Jaffrey, she will explore how William Shakespeare’s works helped her find a way to take control of her own story — and eventually help students find their own voices.
Thurber has taken her students to Stratford-upon-Avon in England in 2014 and again in 2018 to perform at the Royal Shakespeare Company’s outdoor theatre, The Dell. This August, she and her young thespian students will perform “Hamlet” at The Thorington Theatre in Suffolk, England.
Stories to Share Founder Joseph Steinfield will serve as moderator. The program will be offered both in-person and online. The program is free of charge, but registration for in-person attendance is required; donations will be accepted.
For more information or to register, go to www.jaffreyciviccenter.com
