Jaffrey Fireman’s Muster is seeking volunteers

The Jaffrey Fireman’s Muster is looking for men and women to help pump the visiting antique fire engines on Saturday at Humiston Field. Seven engines from around New England will compete for the longest stream of water. The Muster and Historical Society Exhibition opens at 11 a.m. and competition begins at noon.

