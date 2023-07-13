Jaffrey Fireman’s Muster is seeking volunteers
The Jaffrey Fireman’s Muster is looking for men and women to help pump the visiting antique fire engines on Saturday at Humiston Field. Seven engines from around New England will compete for the longest stream of water. The Muster and Historical Society Exhibition opens at 11 a.m. and competition begins at noon.
Willing volunteers are invited to take a turn pumping after signing up that day at the pumper pool registration table. Spectators may bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the activity. Antique fire engines and Jaffrey town hearses will be on display.
The Jaffrey Historical Society will have an exhibition of artifacts, Conant High School yearbooks, photo collections and other antiquities. There will be historical books for sale and surplus items for free.
The free event is sponsored by the Jaffrey 250th Jubilee Committee, The Jaffrey Historical Society and the New England States Veteran Fireman’s League, in cooperation with Jaffrey departments of fire and rescue, recreation and public works. Belletetes Building Supplies of Jaffrey and Savron Graphics supported this event by donation of materials or services. Food and beverage will be available for sale by the Knights of Columbus.
On-site parking is very limited. Visitors are asked to park at the school on Stratton Road and take the free shuttle bus or walk to the field.
Food Co-op to offer tour of Orchard Hill Breadworks
Monadnock Food Co-op of Keene will host a tour of Orchard Hill Breadworks’ facility in Alstead on Saturday, July 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants will have a chance to meet owner Noah Elbers and his team and learn more about their baking practices.
This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required at monadnockfood.coop/events.
Host of the popular Tuesday Pizza Night’s in the summer, Orchard Hill Breadworks opened its doors in 1997. Elbers’ family has owned the land since the early 1970s, which now is home to an orchard, gardens and the bakery.
For more information, contact Talee Messenger at outreach@monadnockfood.coop.
Acworth Village Store reschedules MusicFest
The Acworth Village Store will host its annual MusicFest on Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. until dusk, rain or shine. The event was postponed in June because of heavy rain.
The festival will feature local musicians; food from the grill; and homemade baked goods will also be for sale along with items from craft vendors.
Entrance and parking are free.
The Acworth Village Store is at 1068 Route 123A, South Acworth. For more information, go to www.acworthvillagestore.com.
Mount Caesar Union Library to hold book sale
The Mount Caesar Union Library will hold a book sale on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Swanzey Old Home Day. The sale will be at the library at 628 Old Homestead Highway in Swanzey. The Board of Trustees is sponsoring the sale.
The sale will feature a selection of books in many genres, including fiction in hardcover and paperback, biographies, memoirs, history, art, travel, cookbooks, craft books, spiritual and religious, children and young readers and more.
For more information, call 603-357-0456.
Exhibit in Peterborough focuses on Abenaki culture
The Monadnock Center for History and Culture’s new exhibition, Abenaki Trails, is open through Aug. 12. The exhibit focuses on the long and enduring presence of Abenaki people in the Contoocook River Valley. Abenaki Trails is a traveling exhibition curated by the Hopkinton Historical Society.
The exhibit examines Abenaki language, the role of rivers, basketry, canoe making, pottery and stone tools. Historic artifacts are juxtaposed with works created by present-day Abenaki artisans, demonstrating the enduring culture of Abenaki peoples in New Hampshire. Among the objects on display are a birchbark canoe crafted in 2021 by Bill Gould and Reid Schwartz and a circa 1600 dugout canoe found submerged in Laurel Lake in Fitzwilliam.
Abenaki Trails is open Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Abenaki Trails was made possible through a grant from the N.H. State Council on the Arts.
The Monadnock Center for History and Culture is at 19 Grove St., Peterborough. Information: https://monadnockcenter.org.
Fitzwilliam Town Library receives national grant
A $10,000 grant will help the Fitzwilliam Town Library to improve its accessibility for all town residents.
The library has been selected as one of 240 libraries across the U.S. to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities.
The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that will help the library to improve access to the building and to the resources in its collection.
“We are so honored to be chosen for this very competitive and stimulating opportunity,” said Library Director Kate Thomas. “This grant will allow our library to get to know and serve our residents with disabilities better. It will help us improve our services to ensure this population, and all populations, feel welcome and comfortable in our space.”
As part of the grant, library staff and trustees working on the grant will take online courses on how to best serve those with disabilities and how to lead community conversations, a skill vital to library work today.
For more information, or to fill out a survey to help the library improve services, contact Director Kate Thomas at director@fitzlib.org or call 603-585-6503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.