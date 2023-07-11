Reality Check to hold
Addiction Recovery Walk
Reality Check will host its 2023 Celebration for Addiction Recovery Walk, a family-friendly event for the entire community, on July 15.
The event began as a memorial walk for David Plaisted, who passed away from an overdose in January of 2020, and has evolved into not only a memorial for Plaisted and others lost to addiction or overdose, but also a celebration for people who have recovered from addiction. This family-friendly event will have a 5k walk, cornhole, music, raffles and snacks.
Plaisted’s mom, Lisa, said: “My son, David Plaisted, was so much more than the addiction that he fought with. He was a precious soul who was taken from us too soon. We must realize addiction has no prejudice, it can affect anyone at any time. The Recovery Walk is very important to me because it’s my way of giving back and there are so many more in need of help. I would greatly appreciate your support for this year’s event, so please join us on July 15, 2023.”
Reality Check is at 84 Turnpike Road in Jaffrey. To register, go to RealityCheckNow.org or call 603-532-9888 for more information.
Annual Fairy House Day coming up in Peterborough
The Monadnock Center’s 14th Annual Fairy House Day will take place on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the center’s grounds at 19 Grove St. in Peterborough. Guests can explore the grounds to find handcrafted fairy houses and enjoy fairy-themed activities. Natural materials are provided for visitors to build their own fairy house on the grounds.
Families are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and make a day of it.
Fairy House Day is appropriate for ages 2 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This is an outdoor event. Fairy House Day will be canceled in the event of heavy rain or thunderstorms. Cancellation will be posted on the center’s website, MonadnockCenter.org and Facebook page.
Fairy House Day is a free event; donations are encouraged.
To learn more, visit MonadnockCenter.org.
International storyteller
to speak at forum series
The second presentation at the 76th annual Amos Fortune Forum 2023 summer speaker series will feature storyteller Andy Davis, whose talk is titled “The Sweater.” This free presentation will be held in the meetinghouse in Jaffrey Center on Friday at 8 p.m.
Davis’ multi-layered storytelling blends New Hampshire and North American history, Scottish folklore and personal narrative. His varied repertoire of tales include multicultural folklore, magical realism, grassroots history and personal experience.
Davis got his start as a storyteller telling comic tales by candlelight in Mexican refugee camps 30 years ago. He has since broadened and refined his craft and has entertained audiences from around the world. For 22 years he and his wife co-directed the World Fellowship Center, an educational family camp and retreat center in the White Mountains devoted to peace and social justice.
All presentations are streamed live at facebook.com/AmosFortuneForum; more program information is available at www.amosfortune.com.
Author to lead program on writing your own obituary
Author and journalist Katie Hafner will explore the art of obituary writing with a write-your-own-obituary program at Peterborough Town Library on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Hafner is host and co-executive producer of the “Lost Women of Science” podcast. She was on staff at The New York Times for 10 years, and remains a frequent contributor, writing obituaries and advance obituaries. Hafner is the author of six non-fiction books and a memoir. Her first novel, “The Boys,” was published in July.
To register, go to the events page at PeterboroughTownLibrary.org.
The Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. in Peterborough and is open Monday-Saturday.
Gap Mountain Lions Club to hold annual yard sale
The Gap Mountain Lions Club, serving the towns of Troy and Fitzwilliam, will hold its annual yard sale on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The sale will be held at the end of the common in Troy.
The sale will feature hundreds of items. Proceeds will benefit the Lions “Operation KidSight” eye screenings.
Bands in the Bowl concert series returns to Swanzey
The Old Homestead Association is once again sponsoring the Friday night free Summer Concerts at the Potash Bowl in Swanzey. The series started July 7 with Turn it Loose.
Upcoming concerts are Green Heron on July 14, Nelson Town Band on July 21, Cindy Duchin on July 28, Steel Rail on Aug. 4 and the series concludes with Tom Foolery Band on Aug. 11.
All concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Brownie ice cream sundaes and bottled water will be sold at the refreshment booth. All proceeds benefit The Old Homestead Association, a nonprofit N.H. Charitable Trust Organization.
Wildlife biologist to lead program on butterfly basics
Local butterfly enthusiast and advocate Mark Ellingwood will lead an introduction to the amazing world of butterflies in the Monadnock region tonight at 7 p.m. at the Hancock Town Library.
Ellingwood, a Hancock resident and certified wildlife biologist with a passion for butterflies, is working in partnership with The Harris Center Super Sanctuary Butterfly Club and the N.H. Non-game and Threatened and Endangered Species Program to enhance public appreciation for butterflies.
The event is free and open to all.
Reverend to speak about spirituality and nature
The Monadnock Summer Lyceum 2023 season continues on Sunday, July 16, with Rev. Matthew Myer Boulton, who will explore finding spirituality in nature by reflecting on three noted thinkers. The talk begins at 11 a.m. at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church.
The first is poet Mary Oliver who wrote “If God exists, he is not just churches and mathematics, he’s the forests, he’s the desert ...” The second is environmental activist Wendell Berry, known for his love of rural living, who reflected, “Outdoors we are confronted everywhere with wonders, We see the miraculous is not extraordinary, but the common mode of existence, our daily bread.” The third is Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk, nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, who said, “Walk as if you were kissing the Earth with your feet ...”
Boulton has been the president of Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, Indiana, and most recently was named Associate Professor of Ministry Studies at Harvard Divinity School. He is an accomplished musician and the co-founder of SALT, a nonprofit production company dedicated to the art of storytelling.
5K fun walk/run to benefit Tedy’s Team Foundation
A 5K fun walk/run to benefit Tedy’s Team Foundation will be held Saturday, July 22. The event aims to help put an end to stroke one step at a time.
Registration will be held at 9 a.m. at Bulldog Design, 147 Winchester St., Keene, and the race is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.
Runners can also participate at a 5K location and time of their choice.
The cost is $35 per person with checks payable to Tedy’s Team.
For information, contact Lora Miele at 802-353-8802 or go to https://stridesforstroke.eventbrite.com?aff=oddtdtcreator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.