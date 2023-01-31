Keene Ice & Snow Festival to feature ice carvers and family activities
The 20th Annual Keene Ice & Snow Festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Keene.
The free, family-friendly festival will feature 12 ice carvers alongside many free family events and activities including snow sliding, a children’s train ride, roaming circus acts and buskers, roasting s’mores, sugar on snow, children’s face painting, cartoons, “find the yeti” scavenger hunt, hot cocoa stations and more.
Winter workshop series aims to help urban gardeners and farmers
Monadnock Grows Together, a local resource for gardeners and small-scale urban farmers looking for advice, will hold a free three-part winter workshop series, registration required!
First up, a garden planning workshop will be held Feb. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Keene Public Library’s Heberton Hall, or virtual. This workshop, presented by Antioch University Community Garden Connections, is designed to help set growing goals for the year, map out plans with the square-foot gardening method, and engage with specific topics of interest such as seed starting, soil health and pest management.
A program called “Getting Ready to Compost” will be held Feb. 18 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Healthy Home Habitats Demonstration Gardens, 25 Beech St., Keene. Attendees will learn a variety of tools and methods that make it easier to turn food scraps into power-packed nutrients for the garden and landscape.
“Grow Food Everywhere: Great Gardens for All Settings” will be held Feb. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Garden educator and farmer Deb Habib will discuss no-till methods that build healthy, living soil using low-cost local materials to create climate resilient, weed-free gardens. The virtual program will feature how-to slides, and time for questions and answers.
For questions or assistance with registration, email info@cheshireconservation.org or call 603-756-2988, extension 3011.
Jaffrey library awarded $10,000 grant for tech workstations
The Jaffrey Public Library has been awarded a grant for a $10,000 grant to develop tech-capable workstations to support distance learning, remote work and job training. This grant is made possible by a gift from the Bernice Clay Fund for Lifelong Learning, through the N.H. Charitable Foundation.
Coined “Project Mod” for modernization by the library team, Project Mod addresses the heart of need in small rural libraries to modernize spaces for a modern age, without losing the character of existing spaces. This project will address the public’s need for tech-friendly workspaces and easy Internet access, without losing the function and character the existing space provides.
“More and more, we have multiple patron requests — all at the same time — for use of the Trustee Room as a study room. Our Trustee Room has great Wi-Fi and people request the space for job interviews, to attend classes online, to do remote work for their jobs, or to attend online trainings. It is in demand, but as it is now, it is hard for multiple patrons to share the space for such activities because voices travel and it is just one, big open room,” Library Director Julie Perrin said in a news release. “We need to meet this need in our community, but also make sure we are future-proofing our spaces. The one thing we have learned is that everything should be on wheels because we always need to be ready to adapt to the changing needs of our patrons.”
The grant will fund flexible, tech-capable workstations and panels to mute sounds of others working in the Trustee Room on the top floor of the library, to allow for multiple semi-private spaces. The plan keeps the character of the space and the historic character of the room (built in 1896), as well as helping to preserve the space as a quiet floor. The planned configuration is flexible and dual-purpose, however, to allow for a quick transformation from multiple workstations back to a single conference space in just minutes.
The Jaffrey Public Library Trustees will hold a Public Hearing to accept the grant on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. in the library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey.
Public invited to visit draft horses at rescue site in Winchester
The public is invited to meet the horses at Draft Gratitude in Winchester on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Draft Gratitude, at 148 Ashuelot St., is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that gives unwanted draft horses a place to call home.
Members of the organization will share stories about some of the amazing bonds they have seen between many of the horses.
The event is open to the public. Draft Gratitude requests that no treats be brought for the horses.
