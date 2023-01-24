Photography exhibit focuses on immigrants
A photography exhibit in Harrisville called “Crying in the Wilderness: An Immigrant’s Journey in Detention” aims to show the physical and emotional toll of detaining and tracking an asylum seeker.
The exhibit is now on display in the Spinning Room at The Cheshire Mills Complex, 69 Main St., Harrisville, through Feb. 17. The room is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. An opening reception with light refreshments will be held in the Spinning Room on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. (In the case of severe weather, the reception will be moved to Saturday, Feb. 4, at the same location).
In 2020, New Hampshire photographer Becky Field met a man from Africa who was detained and released after seeking asylum in the U.S. For the next year, she photographed his life in New Hampshire’s Seacoast area. The resulting exhibit consists of 10 large black-and-white photographs printed on canvas and suspended within a black freestanding frame. Each photo is accompanied with a quote from poetry written by the asylum seeker about his difficult journey.
Keene Rotary Club holds 42nd annual winter raffle
Keene Rotary Club announced the winners of its 42nd annual Winter Event raffle on Jan. 19 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the club’s founding.
The winners were: $5,000: Brian Donovan; $1,000: Papagallos Restaurant, Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Young and Jennifer Wojenski; $500: Jay Gaudry; Alexis Boyer, Sarah and Robert Felder; Roger Hanson and Scharmett Family and Key Road Car Wash; $100: Mike Petrovick, Scott Olmstead, Kelli D’Amore, James Masiello and Alexandra Wojenski.
The winner of the $1,500 early bird drawing for New Year’s Eve was Cynthea Herreid.
The drawing is conducted under the auspices of Oster & Wheeler, PC accounting firm.
This raffle raised just under $31,950 for the Keene Rotary Jane’s Kids program and other local youth projects.
Peterborough library to screen documentary
The Peterborough Town Library will host a screening of a documentary inspired by the book “The Master and his Emissary: the Divided Brain and the Making of the Western World” by Iain McGilchrist.
The documentary explores the work of philosopher and neuroscientist Ian McGilchrist and his argument that the right and left hemispheres of the brain actually amount to two different brains. The right and left brains perform the same basic functions, but in very different ways. How we interpret and experience the world depends on whether those two brains are working in balance, or whether one is dominant or damaged.
The library will screen the documentary on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. in the library classroom. The screening will be followed by a discussion about the theory and its implications in our world today. All are welcome to attend. Registration is encouraged but not required.
To find out more and watch the trailer, visit the library’s event page: https://peterboroughtownlibrary.libnet.info/event/7736878.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St., Peterborough. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or call 603-924-8040.
Monadnock United Way to celebrate campaign
The public is invited to an event celebrating Monadnock United Way’s recent United We All Win fundraising campaign. The free event is open to the public and will be held at Monadnock Ford, 119 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Monadnock United Way and Monadnock Ford in collaboration with the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber will host this community celebration, which features the Ford F150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck.
RSVPs are encouraged by visiting keenechamber.com and clicking on local events.
