Bennington Historical
Society launches first blog
The Bennington Historical Society launched its first blog this month. The blog can be found at benningtonnewhampshirehistory.blog, powered through WordPress. The historical society plans to post new articles every few weeks.
“We thought it was time to move the Society into the digital age,” Program Director Molly Flower Eppig said in a news release. “A bricks-and-mortar history museum is a fine place to store artifacts, but our aim is to take the history to the people, where-ever they are and when-ever they want. Only people who are in the area can visit the museum, but with a blog, anyone could visit and learn about Bennington from Mumbai or Montreal or Monterey if they wish.”
Blog posts are planned to tell how Bennington was founded and how the town took shape. Photographs of old buildings, some no longer in existence, will show how the town looked in the past. Some of the photographs can be found in two books which are available through the Bennington Historical Society, “A History of Bennington, NH” and “A Pictorial History of Bennington, NH,” both written by David Glynn with Stephanie Abbot Roper. Other photos will come from the many albums of postcards donated by David Sysyn.
Project Shakespeare to
perform ‘Little Women’
Project Shakespeare will present “Little Women,” based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott on Saturday, March 4, at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge. The play will be directed by Deborah Shakespeare Thurber.
The story follows Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, along with their mother, Marmee, as they strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women in a world defined by gender, class and personal tragedy in Civil War era Massachusetts.
This performance will be the culmination of a Project Shakespeare program called One Play in One Week. Over the February school break, students join together to rehearse, stage and perform the play in one week’s time.
The ensemble cast includes: Brayden Boice, Leila Burk, Alexander Brand, Peyton Brand, Clover Heinzmann, Lilli Helsel, Eleanora Kishinevsky, Helen Martynuska, Harold Thomas McCarthy, Benjamin Michaud, Amalia Oreamuno, Miranda Pipitone, Emmy Ratcliffe, Morgan Ratcliffe, Aurora Sousa, and Ella Weinmann. Former student Jennifer Migotsky will serve as a mentor actor in the cast.
Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children 12 and under.
Project Shakespeare is a non-profit theatre education company and all donations are tax-deductible. For more information, visit projectshakespeare.org
Interfaith minister to speak at next Stories to Share
Ilona Kwiecien of Jaffrey will be the next Stories to Share speaker on Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m. The series, which takes place on the first Friday of each month, October through May, showcases the experiences of noteworthy people from the Monadnock Region.
Kwiecien is an artist, interfaith minister and humanitarian who moved to Jaffrey more than 20 years ago following a 26 year career in the U.S. Army. She was born in Bremen, Germany, and emigrated to the United States as a child with her parents, who were Polish refugees after World War II. She grew up in South Boston, then Melrose, graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1972, and then joined the army. She served in Germany, Russia, and Ukraine and at the Pentagon. She then earned a M.S. degree from Hartford Seminary and was later ordained as an interfaith minister.
In March 2022, a few weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, she went to Poland to assist refugees, and she has returned twice, working with Polish initiatives supporting Ukrainian refugees . She plans to return to Poland in April.
She will discuss her family’s experiences as refugees, her time in the Army, her experiences in the clergy, and what she has seen and learned in during her three trips to Poland. The title of her presentation is “Full Circle.”
Joseph Steinfield, founder of the Stories to Share series, will serve as moderator for the talk. The program is free of charge, but to help support this event and others like it, donations are appreciated. The program will be available as an in-person event at the Jaffrey Civic Center as well as via YouTube.
To register for in-person attendance, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/427952827427
To participate virtually, search for Jaffrey Civic Center on Youtube. Information: www.jaffreyciviccenter.com
UScellular donates service and hot spots to MCVP
UScellular has donated 25 wireless hotspots and two years of service to Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention as part of its After School Access Project. The initiative aims to help provide reliable and safe Internet access and opportunities and keep local families connected.
Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention will offer hotspots to survivors and their children to provide them with a secure and private tool to communicate with their supports, apply for jobs, benefits, housing, seek vital resources, satisfy their virtual employment requirements, and help kids stay connected to education and support systems. Hotspots are stand-alone Wi-Fi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly.
“These hotspots will help us address the isolation and control abusers can have over survivors and their children,” Robin Christopherson, executive director for Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, said in a news release. “We intend to lend the hotspots to survivors to provide them with reliable, safe, and private access to the internet, so they can move forward in reestablishing their lives.”
Through the After School Access Project, UScellular has pledged to donate up to $13 million in hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable Internet in its markets.
To date, the company has donated more than 9,300 hotspots, a value of $10.5 million, to its communities through this initiative. Eligible 501c3 nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply by going to www.AfterSchoolAccessProject.com.
