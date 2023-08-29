Program to cover historic hunting park in Newport
The Fitzwilliam Town Library will present “Corbin’s Animal Garden” with Mary Kronenwetter on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m.
Attendees will have a chance to learn about Corbin Park, a 22,000 acre private hunting park in the late 1800s in Newport. The prestigious park hosted illustrious guests who hunted wild boar, elk, antelope, bison, bighorn sheep and more. The discussion will include the history and legacy of the Corbin family as well as the park’s role in saving the American bison from extinction.
This program is made possible by a grant from the N.H. Humanities (nhhumanities.org).
Mount Caesar Library is temporarily closed
Mount Caesar Union Library in Swanzey is temporarily closed for construction. The work will include first and second floor reinforcement, new wiring and new heating and cooling systems. Closure time is anticipated to be about three to four months.
Other local libraries have opened their doors to MCUL patrons during the closure. MCUL patrons may access library services from Stratton Free Library, 9 Main St., West Swanzey; Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester St., Richmond; and starting Sept. 1, MCUL patrons 18 years and older may borrow from the physical collection at Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St., Keene. Patrons must present a MCUL library card to use library services.
Communications will continue through the library email at mculibrary@yahoo.com, which will be monitored during the construction closure. Several of the library’s youth programs, including weekly story time, will take place at Stratton Free Library in West Swanzey.
Co-op donation drive to support NOFA-NH
The Monadnock Food Co-op will launch a month-long Round It Up Donation Drive to benefit the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH) Farm Share Program on Sept. 1.
The Co-op’s Round It Up program gives shoppers a chance to donate their change at checkout to support local community organizations and initiatives.
The NOFA-NH’s Farm Share Program provides New Hampshire community members with limited incomes discounted Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares, also known as farm shares. The program benefits children, families and seniors by connecting individuals with low incomes to certified organic farms, providing a season’s worth of local farm-fresh products at a reduced cost.
“We believe that everyone has a right to nutritious, healthy food,” Nikki Kolb, NOFA-NH Operations Director, said. “We’re proud to support New Hampshire’s organic farmers by making high-quality local food accessible to community members in need. Funds raised by the Monadnock Food Co-op are critical to support NOFA-NH’s Farm Share Program.”
Since 2017, the Farm Share Program has partnered with 24 certified organic farms to provide over 735 New Hampshire community members in need with 230 subsidized farm shares. Participating farms in the region included Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole and Winter Street Farm in Claremont. Information: nofanh.org.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene, off Main Street via Eagle Court. Information: monadnockfood.coop.
Acworth Village Store to hold end-of-summer dance
The Acworth Village Store will present a night of music, dancing and community spirit at its “End of Summer Dance” on Saturday, Sept. 2. This event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. at His and Hers Farm, 561 NH Route 123A, Alstead. The event will feature a live performance by the Blue Collar Band.
The event is a fundraiser for the Acworth Village Store, which is managed by the nonprofit organization The Acworth Community Project, and aims to raise essential funds to sustain the store’s ongoing operations. The Acworth Community Project is dedicated to preserving the spirit of the village and fostering connections among its residents.
“We’re thrilled to host the End of Summer Dance and offer a chance for the community to come together in celebration,” said Jim Neidert, President of The Acworth Community Project. “This event not only marks the end of the summer season but also represents a collective effort to support the Acworth Village Store. We encourage everyone to join us for an evening of lively music, dancing, and camaraderie.”
Admission is open to all and the event operates on a donation basis for entrance, beverages and snacks.
For more information, go to www.acworthvillagestore.com.
Old Homestead Garden Club to hold meeting
Anyone who has a curiosity of pollinators and gardens is invited to join the next meeting of the Old Homestead Garden Club on Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meeting will be held at The First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
Meetings consist of a business meeting, light lunch and a program. The September program will be “What is a Flower Show?” Anyone who would like to attend may email oldhomestead@nhfgc.org for more information.
Peterborough library to host two classes on AI
Peterborough Town Library is set to host two classes on artificial intelligence.
The first, titled “Artificial Intelligence Overview,” will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m. The class will cover the basics of AI: what it is, what it is not, how to use it at work and what you should be careful of.
The second class, called “Demystifying AI for Business: Dos and Don’ts,” will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. Led by an experienced marketer, Caroline Brezovec, the class will delve into the the use of AI in day-to-day business operations. Brezovic will discuss practical strategies for generating innovative ideas, overcoming writer’s block and accelerating content creation.
These programs are free and open to the public. Seating is limited; to register, go to https://peterboroughtownlibrary.org/events
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. For more information, go to PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or call 603-924-8040.
