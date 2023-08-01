Monadnock Humane Society taking part in pet airlift
Monadnock Humane Society is participating in a special Clear The Shelters life-saving pet airlift mission transporting approximately 250 shelter cats and dogs on Wednesday to celebrate the return of the annual pet adoption and donation campaign, which begins today.
Monadnock Humane Society will receive pets as part of the mission, which will arrive at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport around noon.
The Clear The Shelters airlift — part of Greater Good Charities’ Good Flights program and funded by Hill’s Pet Nutrition and The Animal Rescue Site — will feature cats and dogs from overpopulated shelters in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana, including harder-to-place or vulnerable pets, like dogs with asymptomatic heartworm, homeless cats and large dogs. The pets will be flown from Florida to New Jersey and New Hampshire and received by several shelters, which will provide any needed medical care and place the pets for adoption.
As part of NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters, NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are partnering with animal shelters and rescue services in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise needed funds. This year’s campaign will again feature online donations to participating shelters or rescues during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.
Since its 2015 inception, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. The 2022 campaign established a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000. Nearly 1,400 animal shelters and rescues covering all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam participated in last year’s campaign.
For more information about Monadnock Humane Society’s programs and services, visit monadnockhumanesociety.org
‘Amazing Race’ event to benefit Hundred Nights
Hundred Nights, together with Monadnock Ford and Savings Bank of Walpole, will present Keene’s inaugural Amazing Race fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The Amazing Race is a scavenger hunt, obstacle course and trivia challenge all rolled into one event. Teams of two will complete 20 challenges sponsored by local businesses such as learning and performing a choreographed dance, ping pong ball bucket bingo, putt putt golf and more.
For information on starting a team, volunteering and sponsorships, go to hundrednightsinc.org/amazingrace. Proceeds from the event will benefit Hundred Nights’ mission of providing shelter and supportive services to those in need.
Co-op shoppers raise more than $4K for diversity efforts
Shoppers at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene collectively donated $4,753.34 to four organizations focusing on the region’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. The co-op collected these donations during June’s month-long “Round It Up” donation drive. Customers rounded up their purchases to donate their change to these organizations.
June 3-9: $1,162.62 to American Independent Business Alliance, which provides DEI resources and training for campaigns run locally by The Local Crowd Monadnock. Campaigns include Choose Black-Owned Month and eight other campaigns: tlcmonadnock.com.
June 10-16: $1,169.47 to The Daily Good, which supports food security and diversity through food pantries on local college campuses and other centers: dailygoodnh.org.
June 17-23: $1,347.96 to Keene Pride, which cultivates a coalition of services, organizations, and businesses that embrace and serve the LGBTQ+ population: keenepride.org.
June 24-30: $1,073.29 to Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Coalition, which advocates for and develops DEI initiatives in the region: keeneymca.org/mdeib.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene. Information: monadnockfood.coop.
Richmond Public Library installs StoryWalk in park
The Richmond Public Library has recently installed a new StoryWalk in Amidon Park behind the town’s fire house.
A StoryWalk is a way for families to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Laminated pages from a children’s book are attached to stakes, which have been installed around the perimeter of Amidon Park. The walk begins at the swings and ends at the playground behind the library. A different book will be posted each month.
Richmond’s new StoryWalk was made possible by a grant from the Monadnock United Way. The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.
For more information, contact the Richmond Public Library at 603-239-6164 or www.richmondnh.us.
Healthy Starts to host
back-to-school bonanza
The Healthy Starts team at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS) in Keene is inviting families to a back-to-school bonanza. The event will be held Thursday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at HCS, 312 Marlboro St., Keene.
The bonanza will offer back to school supplies, gently-used clothes of all sizes, face painting, snacks and a touch-a-bus for kids. Ribby from the Swamp Bats will make a special appearance to encourage reading and for photos from 2 to 3 p.m.
Feeding Tiny Tummies will be on hand with snacks and food, and the Healthy Starts certified lactation counselors will welcome questions about breastfeeding and infant feeding support.
The event is open to everyone. There is no charge for the clothing or other activities, but those participating should bring a bag to fill.
The Healthy Starts team partners with families to make connections with resources that help to promote family strengths throughout the lifespan. Healthy Starts is a program of Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services and serves families throughout southwestern New Hampshire. For more information about the program or the event, visit HCSservices.org or call 603-352-2253.
First Church 106th Fair to feature food, kids’ activities
The First Church in Jaffrey will host its 106th summer fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m..
The fair will feature food, activities for children and an opportunity for families and visitors to walk and talk while browsing goods. Funds raised help support local social service organizations and scholarships for Conant High School graduates.
Picnic lunches with homemade sandwiches, fruit, cookies, chips, and a drink will be available at 12:30 p.m. A snack bar located on the corner of the Meetinghouse offers hot dogs, sodas, water, popcor and free watermelon beginning at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free. At the Children’s Fair held in the horsesheds, kids can play games to win prizes and decorate cupcakes. And anyone can buy a ticket for a ride in a Model T. Tickets are 25 cents, a price that has not changed for decades.
For information, go to www.firstchurchinjaffrey.org or call 603-532-7979.
