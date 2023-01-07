After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during an NFL game Monday night in Cincinnati, medical experts considered the possibility that his collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins triggered a condition known as “commotio cordis” that led to cardiac arrest.

Ostensibly, Hamlin’s first-quarter tackle was hardly distinguishable from countless others. But while the cause of Hamlin’s collapse has not been confirmed, an uncommon and unfortunate coalescence beneath the surface may have produced Monday’s outcome, which required Hamlin’s heartbeat to be restored on the field and has left him in critical condition. The high-profile incident put a spotlight on a rare condition that has a history of affecting young athletes in other sports.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.