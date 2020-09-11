The deregulation of the energy market in several states, including New Hampshire, opened the door to competitive pricing and choice for the consumer going back to the early 1990s.
But those consumers had to act alone when seeking out of the best price; thus, they had no real bargaining power with the utilities.
But since 2010, a new model has emerged that changes the dynamics of buying power and puts the choice of energy supplier into the hands of a municipality so all consumers in that jurisdiction — including commercial property owners, residents and businesses — can achieve cost savings and purchase more green power, if that is their goal. Additionally, smaller municipalities can join with others to enlarge the customer base and strengthen a CCA’s ability to negotiate price and choose its energy source.
CCA, also referred to as Community Choice Energy and municipal aggregation, among other terms, combines the buying power of customers in a defined geographic area and allows them to seek different supply contracts and choose the source of their power. The two primary goals of a CCA are lower prices and a “greener” mix of power generation. Currently, nine states, including New Hampshire, have enabling legislation for CCAs. New Hampshire passed legislation to allow for CCAs in 2019, joining eight other states with that option, including California, New York and Massachusetts.
“It (CCA) allows for municipalities to leverage the buying power of all its resident to purchase electricity on behalf of residents and businesses at lower rates according to the priorities of those towns,” notes Dori Drachman, with the Monadnock Energy Hub, which works on behalf of communities in southwestern New Hampshire to help them realize their energy goals.
Drachman says community power, another name for CCA, is a “game-changer in toolbox of resources” that towns can use to move toward more renewables instead of being at the mercy of the default energy supplier and the use of fossil fuels.
California is the CCA model leader, where community choice agencies now comprise 19 power agencies, 18 counties, and more than 140 cities and towns.
Samuel Golding, president of Community Choice Partnerships in California, says agencies in California are mostly made up of many municipal governments to create a joint power agency with elected officials and specific governance rules in a charter.
“This what allows California Community Choice agencies to achieve the economy-of-scale necessary to afford their own expert staff to properly oversee commodity risk management, competitive retail operations, distributed energy and electric vehicle integration, long-term planning, compliance filings, regulatory engagement and all the other activities required to run a stable power enterprise,” Golding wrote in a 2018 article titled “Understanding the Community Choice Energy (R)evolution in California.”
NOT A STRAIGHT PATH
To be certain, the process to establish a CCA can be complicated.
Scott Becker of Solstice, which works to bring solar power to American households and businesses, laid out the pros and potential pitfalls of CCAs in a June online article for Solstice.com. Becker cautions that if not done properly, with advanced research and technical knowledge of experts, a CCA can end up costing ratepayers more than if they remained a single consumer because electricity rates can change over time and become more costly.
Becker also makes it clear that creating a CCA is a long process that requires expertise of those knowledgeable about CCAs and power generation. He says that, for several reasons, few states have implemented CCA legislation, and only a few municipalities have created a program. First, the local governments need to pass laws and regulations on the kind of programs their state allows. A second hurdle is a reluctance on the part of utilities and local energy programs to share vital data, and finally, green power is often more expensive.
Drachman agrees that utilities are not always eager to assist the development of a CCA, which needs data from utilities on the demand from the customer base.
“There has been reticence on the part of utilities to give us that data,” she notes.
Henry Herndon is with Clean Energy New Hampshire, a statewide nonprofit advocating and educating on energy projects for 15 years by providing technical assistance to cities, towns and counties that want to implement their energy projects.
Herndon says through their research, they have concluded that a “joint community approach,” which involves several municipalities, is the best model to achieve the economies of scale needed in a CCA.
Herndon says that presently no CCAs are operating in New Hampshire as the legislation was signed into law in 2019, but the first one should launch in early 2021. (See related story in The Green Scene column on page 74.)
“We are in the regulatory process now,” Herndon says, adding that Clean Energy New Hampshire is working with several New Hampshire towns and cities including Nashua, Lebanon and Hanover.
Herndon notes that each state has its regulatory process established through the CCA legislation. In New Hampshire, it starts at the local level, where an electric aggregation committee is appointed to conduct research and write an electric aggregation plan that draws upon experts in the field. That plan is then presented to the local legislative body, such as the city or town council or in the case of most New Hampshire towns, town meeting, for approval. Implementation moves forward from there. Based on the goals of the CCA, the municipality could source energy from different suppliers, including renewables.
“You get increased economies of scale because you avoid redundant costs, like overhead, and you have a trusted local government entity with technical expertise and oversight that is able to enlist power sector services necessary for aggregation,” Herndon says. “It is really a big opportunity for a community to achieve its energy goals and climate goals.”
The CCA could also agree to add a surcharge to build a capital reserve fund that could pay for energy investments such as lighting upgrades, electric vehicle charging stations and battery storage in a cost-effective way, Herndon says.
CCAs also have “opt-out” clauses, which mean every customer in a jurisdiction is included in the CCA unless they opt out. This is seen as easier to enroll residents because most will not choose the opt-out option.
Golding notes that less than 5% of the customers opt out in California.
Pat Martin, a retired electrical engineer in Rindge, New Hampshire, says she has been interested in energy efficiency and renewables since the 1970s has served on the town energy commission. Martin says Rindge is part of the Monadnock Buying Collaborative that crafts agreements for large consumers of electricity with suppliers.
From her perspective, Martin says the advantages of CCA are clear and compelling. She likens CCAs to a cooperative with an expert on electricity pricing and the industry who can sort through the offerings and align agreements with the aggregation’s goals.
“I’ve seen the pricing advantage enjoyed by industrial and commercial customers when they make large power purchases from competitive suppliers,” Martin wrote in an email. “As a member of my town’s energy commission, I’ve seen the advantage to the municipality of buying electricity through the Monadnock Buying Collaborative (through Standard Power).”
She points out that few residential or smaller commercial customers have the patience to shop for an electric supplier. She writes: “I believe CCAs will help make the advantages of competitive supply a reality for residential customers and communities.”