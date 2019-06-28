NANTUCKET, Mass. — Actor Kevin Spacey now faces a civil lawsuit in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Nantucket bar and restaurant in July 2016.
His accuser filed the suit Wednesday in Nantucket Superior Court seeking damages for assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress.
The five-page complaint does not contain a specific demand for damages but seeks “an amount to be determined by a jury,” costs, interest, attorneys’ fees and “further relief as this Court deems just and equitable.”
Spacey, 59, who is referred to in court documents by his real name of Kevin Fowler, already faced a criminal charge of indecent assault and battery. At the time of the alleged assault, his accuser was an 18-year-old busboy at the Club Car.
According to police reports, the teen told investigators that Spacey bought him a series of drinks after they were introduced there late July 7 or early July 8, 2016, and during the course of the evening made suggestive comments, repeatedly invited him back to his house and unzipped the teen’s pants and rubbed his penis over his underwear as they stood in a crowded area near the bar’s piano.
The accuser, who according to the suit has a residence on the island, is represented by Mitchell Garabedian, known for representing victims in the Catholic priest sexual abuse scandal and featured in the movie “Spotlight.”
In the lawsuit, Garabedian writes that Spacey’s “explicit sexual behavior and lewd and lascivious conduct” caused his client to suffer “future severe mental distress and emotional injuries.”
The accuser is also unable to “fully disclose in complete detail to what degree” Spacey abused him emotionally and physically, the suit states.
As a result of Spacey’s alleged assault, the accuser is suffering from “severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries,” has incurred financial expenses for medical and therapeutic care and has lost earning capacity, according to the suit.
Spacey’s attorney in the criminal case, Alan Jackson, filed a motion Feb. 27 asking a judge to order Garabedian to give him a copy of the retainer agreement with the accuser and his mother, former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh; records and correspondence between Garabedian and his office with law enforcement and prosecutors; and records of all meetings and appointments.
“Although no civil case has been filed to date, it is clear that (the accuser) and his family members have retained Mr. Garabedian, a civil attorney, for the purpose of suing Mr. Fowler in civil court,” Jackson wrote in his motion.
The accuser and his family have a “significant financial motive to fabricate the instant allegations” because Spacey is a public figure, Jackson wrote.
The prosecution’s case “rises and falls” on the accuser’s credibility, Jackson wrote, and he said he wanted to know if the accuser was waiting for the criminal case to be over to file a lawsuit, which he deemed a motive that he wanted jurors in the criminal case to hear about.
No hearing dates have been set in the civil case. The next hearing in the criminal case is scheduled for July 8, where the accuser and his parents have been ordered to appear because the accuser’s cellphone, considered a key piece of evidence, is missing.
The cellphone was ordered to be preserved in a January order by District Judge Thomas Barrett.
According to court documents and statements made in court, the accuser and his mother both deleted text messages from his phone before handing it over to police. The phone was then released to his father, who according to Garabedian has no memory of receiving it, despite receipts from state police troopers.
