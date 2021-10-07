For local college students who want to make a difference in their own lives and in their community, choosing an opportunity to do so may be more difficult than choosing a major.
Keene State College’s Office of Student Involvement connects students to organizations where they can provide volunteer service.
Introducing students to leadership programs and supporting student clubs as well as social activities are among the department’s focuses, along with facilitating the college’s Alternative Break program that connects students to travel and community service together.
The community service piece is another focus.
“Students who volunteer tend to be more successful; their GPAs are higher,” said Jessica Gagne Cloutier, Director of Student Involvement and Coordinator of Community Service.
She said students’ reasons for volunteering run the gamut.
“Some are part of a family unit that has volunteered; some have done international missions through school or were part of the Key Club; others are service-oriented because they belong to a sorority or fraternity or are intrinsically-motivated to volunteer,” she said. Other groups of student volunteers do so to supplement a class project with real-life experience or they are international students; and some who participate have never volunteered.
Student Involvement works with partners across the Monadnock Region, organizations that have elected to work with student volunteers or have invited them to volunteer in past years.
“We don’t place students in positions,” said Cloutier. “We serve as a clearing house to connect students to volunteer opportunities.” Some students’ relationship only goes as far as visiting the website as a resource.
The most traffic consists of groups of students looking to volunteer together — some for a one-time session per semester, others an ongoing service. Most are in a sorority/fraternity or community service club.
Cloutier said students are asked questions about the ideal time slot, distance traveled, days of the week they are available and what they are willing to do. Among the areas of focus for community service organizations are education, environment, civic and governmental, arts and culture, and hunger and homelessness, among several others.
The area organizations that work with student volunteers Cloutier called “heavy hitters” include Hundred Nights Shelter, The Community Kitchen, Samaritans, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Monadnock Humane Society and Fast Friends Greyhound Rescue.
“We see the most consistent and largest numbers of students on a recurring basis at these organizations,” said Cloutier.
“If one student makes the connection it encourages the next round of leaders to make a connection to those organizations,” said Cloutier. “The student experience makes these organizations popular.”
Student Involvement is also a planning partner and recruiter for larger projects such as Green Up Keene, Source to Sea Cleanup, and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. They have also partnered with the Keene YMCA and parks and recreation department as well as Feeding Tiny Tummies as well as KSC Reads, which supports the mission of having all children reading well and independently by the end of 3rd grade. Yet another partnership Student Involvement maintains is with the American Democracy Project, for which faculty and staff lead voting drives and shuttle students to vote on election day.
Pre-pandemic, Student Involvement also offered a day of service for first-year students for a few years: 1,100 students volunteered over a couple hours in one day at the start of the fall semester in 2019. The office begins recruitment in February and offers any equipment organizations may need to get the job done.
They worked on projects service organizations had put on the back burner, what Cloutier described as short-term manual labor, at area parks, the Keene Public Library, Hannah Grimes, MoCo Arts and many others.
“Enter to learn, go forth to serve” is the college’s motto. Student Involvement only wants that service to be meaningful and mutually beneficial for student and organization.
“Once students have a positive experience it can be very impactful, which is what we are hoping for,” said Cloutier. “We make sure those experiences are high-quality and show them how to connect to social issues, a career path and what it means to be an active citizen now and into the future.”