True Security Beyond High School

Did you know that:
- 25 percent of female college students report having been sexually assaulted while attending college and that only 310 in every 1000 assaults actually get reported?
- The incidents of first-time alcohol and drug use, and long-term addictions that begin in college are extremely high.
- The FBI caseload for both sex and labor-trafficking-related crimes has increased significantly in the past several years.
My guess, however, is that I likely don’t need to convince you with statistics.
The fact is that you face unique and real threats to your personal security and, now that you have transitioned into adulthood, the risk of victimization rises considerably.
“We must stop expecting others to keep us secure and learn how to be secure,” — Terry L Choate, Jr., President and CEO of Blue-U Defense.
The real threat to our security is personal. It’s understanding that the responsibility is yours, and yours alone and that you must do things to ensure it. Here’s the fact: If you become involved in an incident where you are a victim, there will be no one there to help you … except you. So, there are a few foundational elements required to establish true security. But first, let’s be realistic: Can we ever really achieve true security? No. But we can work to get as close to it as possible. True security requires action, all of the time.
So, here are the three foundational elements of true security:
- The number one reason people are victimized? Not believing that it can, or will, happen. You must believe that it can happen. If you don’t believe that it can, or will happen, you will do nothing to keep yourself safe.
- You need to know that you can win. No matter how big or small, old or young, strong or weak, or what gender you are, you have what it takes to win and go home right now, knowing nothing more than you already know. What you need to defend yourself physically, to fight, you should never have to get out of a chair to learn because, if you have to get out of a chair, you are likely being taught technique and techniques only work in controlled environments where your training partner is allowing them to work. For example, if we are in a knife-disarmament course you will successfully take a knife from me without injury, if I stab at you, stop, and allow you to conduct your series of moves without resistance or movement. In real life … you will not take it away from me, or anyone else, without getting severely injured, and likely not at all. You see, what you need to defend yourself you already know and these things are the most effective, dangerous weapons available; so effective, you can’t even use them in the most realistic forms of organized fighting — like UFC. To what do I refer? Biting, gouging eyes out, ripping hair out, pinching and pulling, etc. Think about this — if these things were allowed in UFC they could kill, dismember and disable, and it wouldn’t even be a legal sport so, if you ever need to defend yourself physically, what types of things should you be using? Biting, gouging, pulling hair, scratching, etc., — the things that you already know that require no practice or perfecting.
- The third thing is will. Your will to win and go home has to be extremely high and regardless of what you think, it will likely not be there to the level that is required if you haven’t developed it in advance.
One final thing to consider: Unless you know someone intimately and they have earned your trust, be cautious and never drop your guard because you believe that you are in a safe area. Some of the worst things have happened in the best areas and amongst those that you trust most. Criminals rarely look like criminals. If they did, they wouldn’t be able to infiltrate your personal space, something that is typically critical for them in order to victimize you. Be cautious about allowing people into your personal space both physically and mentally.
Personal security requires some work. Understanding what the threats are, and what they look and sound like so that you can raise your awareness levels to them and know when something is about to happen is critical. In the end, no one or nothing will keep you secure better than you using your natural and developed skills. True security is a lifestyle! Never be content and never stop developing the skills that you will carry with you for a lifetime.
