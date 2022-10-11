The Ultimate Guide for Pizza in Keene, NH

Pizza. It’s a staple in most college students’ diets. Whether you’re a fan of thin crust courtesy of New York, deep dish from Chicago or perhaps have a unique take on this Italian classic that’s now a core delicacy in American cuisine, downtown Keene has a robust pizzeria scene that is sure to appease even the pickiest of eaters.
In no particular order, check out these five local eateries for your next slice.
Athens Pizza & Family Restaurant
A favorite destination for many in Keene, Athens has been a Main Street institution for decades. And they’ve got the awards to prove it, routinely placing in the top three of the Keene Sentinel Choice Awards - and they took the gold this year. Their pizzas are perfectly browned and have a light fluffy crust. The heart-shaped pizzas though are a favorite for couples looking for an easy date night meal and solo rom-com binge watchers alike. For fans of simplicity, their classic cheese pie is a fan favorite. They also have a gluten free crust option, and plenty of veggie options on their menu!
Athens is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.
Where: 133 Main St., Keene, NH
Phone: 603-352-5370
Underdog Pizza
For returning students, you might remember Amicci’s pizza. Well, over the summer they went through a major rebranding - and traveled back in time. Now known as Underdog Pizza, you can expect to be brought back to the 80s when you enter the storefront courtesy of 80s memorabilia and a brand-new neon logo. But don’t fret - they’ll still have the same N.Y.C. hand tossed crust that students know and love. If you’re extra hungry, their jalapeno poppers and mozzarella sticks are sure to make your mouth water.
Underdog is open Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays noon to 8 p.m. They are closed Mondays.
Where: 90 Main St., Keene, NH
Website:
Phone: 603-355-3535
Ramunto’s Brick Oven Pizza
If you’re coming from Vermont or Massachusetts, this popular brick-oven pizzeria might already be familiar to you thanks to its other locations in Brattleboro and North Adams! With large slices and a variety of appetizers including their infamous garlic knots, Ramunto’s in Keene also features a wide array of brews on tap. And if you’re in a time crunch for that big exam and can’t call in your order from the library, you can easily order online for pick-up when you’re ready to move the study sesh to your dorm.
Ramunto’s in Keene is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Where: 176 Main Street,
Keene NH
Website: ramuntos.com
Phone: 603-357-3555
Cheshire Village Pizza
Serving up slices since 1985, Cheshire Village is another favorite among the locals. Featuring a wide array of toppings among a hearty selection of appetizers, this eatery is close to Ashuelot Park for the perfect impromptu pizza picnic. One pie to highlight is their very own “Village Special”: Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, hamburg, sausage, and pepperoni on a sturdy crust that is made from dough made fresh every morning.
Cheshire Village is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They are closed Sundays.
Where: 9 Ashuelot St.,
Keene, NH
Website:
Phone: 603-357-4604
Little Zoe’s Pizza, Brick Oven and Take & Bake
If you won’t be able to eat your pizza until after a busy day of classes and sports practice, you’ve got Little Zoe’s on your side thanks to their Take and Bake option. With many dorms on campus having a stove in a common kitchen, you’re sure to make a few new friends with the scent of pizza wafting through. If you’re looking for a fresh ‘Za, their brick oven style pizzas are made to order. Baked on a solid stone deck at 600˚ F, it creates a caramelized and crispy crust that might have you reaching for another slice.
Little Zoe’s is open Wednesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. They begin taking orders for Take & Bake at 1 p.m, and Brick Oven pizzas at 3 p.m. They are closed Sunday through Tuesday.
Where: 149 Emerald St. #5, Keene, NH
Website: littlezoes.com
Phone: 603-358-6001
Bonus: if you’ve got a birthday coming up this year, Lab n’ Lager Bar and Grill on Main Street is a must-stop location. Why? On your birthday, you get a free pizza to share with your birthday crew. This opportunity is good for dine-in only and it is a 21+ only establishment, with a vast selection of beers and well-made drinks by their bar staff to enjoy with your slice (or two, we won’t judge).
Editor’s Note: Another local favorite that just has to be added to the list:
Papagallo’s Restaurant
Where: 9 Monadnock Highway (Rt. 12 South)
Incredible wood-fired brick oven pies to die for!
Website: papagallos.com
Phone: 603-352-9400
James Rinker is the digital community engagement journalist for the Keene Sentinel. A Keene State alumni and life-long resident of the Monadnock Region, he enjoys finding the best local brews and bites in the area and is always happy to share his findings. You can reach him at jrinker@keenesentinel.com or follow him on Twitter @JamesRinkerKS.
