The Student Perspective

Keene is full of opportunity and adventure for students. I can’t wait for you to find your favorite coffee shop, or the restaurant that your parents will always take you to after moving you out of your dorm for that pre-road trip meal. I’m fortunate to have the perspective of both a long-time resident and a student in the city of Keene, and I hope that my insight can help you determine the places that you’d like to incorporate into your time at Keene State. While four years seems like a long time, it goes by in the blink of an eye. Below are a few of the things I’ve had the pleasure of enjoying during my time in the city of Keene. Whether it’s your first semester or your last, there’s bound to be a new adventure awaiting you this year!
Note that the opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the Keene Sentinel or Keene State College.
FUN
It’s crucial to have that balance of work and fun, and so with that you’re probably wondering: “What is there even to do in Keene?”
Of course, the most fun you’ll have during your time in Keene is time spent with your friends. Whether it’s joining a student organization on campus or frequenting businesses downtown, you’ll find your version of fun wherever you want to find it!
My friends and I are fans of the outdoors, and with the beauty of the Monadnock Region there’s a lot to explore.
Even if you’re not typically the hiking type, one thing that I highly recommend adding to your bucket list for your time at Keene State is to hike Mt. Monadnock. At 3,165 ft, Mt. Monadnock is one of the most frequently climbed mountains in the world, so having such a landmark in almost your backyard is an opportunity you simply cannot pass up. Going out for a hike with friends is a great adventure to have! If that’s too much of a climb for you, walking or biking the Ashuelot Rail Trail right behind campus is a great option that’s closer to campus.
Yankee Lanes Bowling Alley on Park Ave in Keene is another great option for a fun night out with friends! I’ve personally been a big fan of their Galactic Bowling nights as well as College Night.
Starting this summer, concerts have been hosted at Terra Nova Arts on Emerald Street. This is a chance for you to see some independent artists and bands with friends or even on your own!
RESTAURANTS
If you’re a foodie like myself, you’re in luck: the city of Keene has a diverse range of restaurants and cuisine to sample. From tried and true burgers and belgian fries at Fritz, to the new Yahso-Jamaican Grill, there’s a plate out there waiting for you!
If you’re looking for a great date night option or just to try something new, Machina Arts Restaurant and ArtBar is a hidden gem off of Main St. From unique hand-crafted cocktails to a diverse menu that changes with the seasons, Machina Arts is a food-lovers dream.
STUDY
If you need a change of scenery from studying on campus, Keene has lots of student-recommended study spots! If you’re looking for a lively atmosphere and like working in the traditional hustle and bustle coffee shop environment, Brewbakers/Terra Nova Arts on Emerald Street has plenty of space for you to spread out and get to work. If you still want a cup o’ joe but a relaxing and mellow environment to help you cram for exams, Prime Roast on Main Street is a cozy space to spend an early morning or two.
SHOPPING
During your time you’re going to have to do some shopping one way or another — why not shop local? Urban Exchange in Keene carries quality name brands for both men and women while staying affordable, and you can even consign some of the clothes you’ve accumulated during the semester to make some extra cash! There’s plenty of thrift stores in the region such as More Than a Thrift Store on Ralston Street, which is right across the street from campus. Not only do they have a diverse selection of clothing and homewares, but they donate 100 percent of their profits to local charities and organizations.
21+ RECOMMENDATIONS
If you’re a student of legal drinking age (which is 21), the city of Keene has a diverse selection of breweries and bars to try.
If you’re a fan of brews, Branch & Blade Brewery on Bradco Street has my favorite collection of sours, and with a constantly rotating tap list you’re sure to find a new favorite with every visit.
If you’re looking for somewhere closer, Lab n’ Lager Food & Spirits has been my go-to! With daily food specials and great deals for happy hour, as well as a welcoming and friendly staff, Lab is a great place to catch up with friends.
The college experience is an utterly unique one, and with it always comes this feeling of uncertainty. How will you make this place your home? My biggest advice: start exploring, and always be open to the new experiences that you find. Try new foods and visit the numerous storefronts that are just a short walk from campus. Find the hidden gems, from hiking trails to the best place to get brunch with your friends. You’ll never know your favorites, and you won’t know what’s out there unless you take that first step!
Colette Rinker is a senior studying Communications and Philosophy at Keene State College. A Westmoreland native now living in Keene, Colette is an intern with the Keene Sentinel for the summer and fall of 2021.