Staying Power

Most of New Hampshire’s college grads are leaving the state to start their careers. With a greying workforce and a shortage of new qualified candidates, Keene-area employers are eager to flip that script, but it’s no small feat.
In 2018, Emsi, a labor market data company, and The Wall Street Journal partnered to study the migration patterns of college graduates. They wanted to know: Where exactly are graduates headed after they receive their degrees?
The study drew from a database of 445 schools, collecting 10 years of information from 30 sources and data revealed that state university grads were more apt to remain within state lines at an average distance of 330 miles, with 40 percent within 50 miles. One finding of the report showed New Hampshire to be among the top six states with the lowest retention rates — less than 30 percent of New Hampshire’s college graduates remain here after they have diplomas in-hand.
Area Employers Are Eager to Attract New Grads
These concerning statistics are no surprise to local employers. Many have been struggling for years to fill positions and attract new graduates.
Ana Gonzalez is the Director of Human Resources at Monadnock Family Services and the Greater Monadnock Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) College Relations Committee Chairperson. This area has a lot to offer in terms of job opportunities across numerous industries, she said, but those positives and the high quality of life to be found here just don’t seem to be landing with young graduates and the interest level is minimal to nonexistent.
“There’s no one at the job fairs,” she said. “No interest. Everyone is asking: ‘Where are the people?’”
She sees the area colleges attempting to connect students to local employers in traditional ways such as job fairs as well as using other creative efforts, without much success at this point in time. The SHRM committee, she said, is looking to assist by finding out the employment needs of area industries and connecting employers to the schools and the students who can fill those needs.
“A mobilized effort is needed,” she said. “We need to create opportunities for students.”
Monadnock Family Services CEO Phil Wyzik echoed the need for coordinated efforts to attract new graduates. Some of the area’s most challenging factors, he said, are lower wages than nearby cities, astronomical rental costs, and child care costs.
“It’s a real mix of things,” he said. “The business community and the state government need to partner to ferret out the problems. Landlords, schools, the business community — there needs to be a mobilization and level of coordination to turn the ship around.”
Wyzik also sees inclusion as a critical key.
“If employers are not considering diversity, equity, and inclusion, they should be,” he said. “Applicants need to understand [company] values and feel included.”
At Monadnock Family Services, opportunities and connections are made through internships and a focus on nurturing relationships with area colleges.
“Many of our interns may leave, but they come back,” Gonzalez said. “We did something right.”
“We’re not batting 1,000,” Wizik remarked. “But we’re not batting zero either.”
A Wide Range of Local Opportunities
Masiello Employment Services in Keene partners with a diverse group of over 100 client companies in the area to provide employment and staffing solutions. Its specialized offerings include direct hire, temporary, and temp-to-hire staffing covering all market segments and industries.
“Currently, the demand for skilled and educated candidates is extremely high in all the sectors we staff,” said Julie Pearson, Regional Director. “We are definitely experiencing a shortage of candidates to meet the high needs. We believe having access to more graduates who choose to live and work here would have a positive impact for our client businesses and the local economy.”
When asked what methods local employers could improve upon to recruit new graduates, she shared, “We find that our client companies who are forward-thinking, open to offering flexible scheduling and remote or hybrid work options, and put a high emphasis on work-life balance are more successful at reaching, hiring, and retaining younger candidates, including recent college graduates. Businesses need to recognize it is time to let go of yesterday’s business models in order to appeal to and attract today’s up-and-coming workforce.”
Similar to Monadnock Family Services, she finds internships to be a valuable means of connecting with new graduates.
“Masiello specializes in manufacturing, administrative, and accounting opportunities,” she said. “Many of our clients are very open to considering recent college graduates for their hiring needs. We are most successful making these matches when students have had relevant internship experience as a part of their studies.”
Successful Connections Start on Campus
Jillian Bishop is the Marketing and Engagement Manager at Electronic Imaging Materials (EIM), Inc. in Keene, a label manufacturing company specializing in made-to-order solutions for labeling challenges. The company has been successful in hiring a lot of interns and recent college graduates, she said, in positions such as marketing, human resources, graphic design, and human resources.
“We have a really good relationship with Keene State College,” she said. “We have an ongoing internship program with two to three interns at any given time.”
EIM has been able to retain interns post-graduation for a number of reasons, she observed, including pre-existing ties to the area, the opportunities for recreational pastimes, and the state’s tax system. She finds it all depends on the person’s career goals and the kind of lifestyle they desire. The larger cities can offer more growth potential for those with high-level aspirations.
The company has forged relationships with Keene State professors and that’s helpful, she added, as professors will reach out with student recommendations for positions. EIM has also found success by utilizing panel presentations in the classroom, providing learning opportunities and real-life applications.
“It’s not an industry a lot of grads even know about,” she said. “You have to get your foot in the door.”
Young Professionals Need Peers and Networking Opportunities
Alana Fiero is the incoming President of the Keene Young Professionals Network (KYPN). The KYPN mission is “to connect young professionals in the Monadnock Region with their peers and their communities, by creating social, educational, and service opportunities.”
At 25, Fiero is relatively new to Keene and New Hampshire, having relocated here only three years ago after graduating from Penn State for a position with C&S Wholesale Grocers. She’s found that most of the network’s professionals are transplants to the area with a need to connect to their peers. The KYPN provides a forum for meeting as well as engaging together in fun activities.
She said the group is aimed at ages 18-40, but is also open to older individuals who are young at heart. “We want to work with local employers,” she said. “Employers can attend events, or HR professionals to find candidates — it’s a professional networking opportunity.”
She was attracted to a position in Keene for many reasons, one being its proximity to her hometown of Albany, N.Y., but also for what the area had to offer beyond employment.
“I’m really into the outdoors and knew city life wasn’t for me,” she said. “I like the proximity to ski mountains, hikes, bike trails. I’m definitely attracted to how well-maintained the trail systems are, whether it’s for hiking, biking, snowmobiling, you name it.”
She feels the culture provides a lot of opportunities for young people and she’s had many requests to join boards, attend events, and voice her opinion as a valued young professional.
Although for Fiero New Hampshire provides the perfect mix of progressiveness and rugged individualism in a surrounding of natural beauty, she also sees the obstacles to living here, one of the biggest being the housing and rental costs. She feels that factor is difficult to overcome for many young people just starting out and the scarcity of options is shocking.
For many young professionals, she feels Keene is simply a transitional place — a short stop on a career leading elsewhere. That mindset can contribute to feelings of isolation and loneliness for young people who may find it difficult to make friends in a small city that skews toward an older demographic.
The KYPN aims to provide a sense of community and connection to combat the loneliness factor. They do so by keeping activities fresh and promoting new opportunities, and by establishing close relationships with businesses. They recently held their first large-scale community-wide event in Keene, the A Taste of Keene Food Festival to benefit restaurants, breweries, and distilleries negatively impacted by COVID-19. The event raised $44,000.
“People truly care about this community,” Fiero said. “It’s nice to live in a place that feels safe and that folks are invested in. It’s nice for the local barista to know your name, to run into friends on the street. It’s very charming and a little old-school, but it makes you feel supported and less alone.”
For more information about the Keene Young Professionals Network, visit keeneypn.com.