The Monadnock Region has no shortage of live music: in just about every genre imaginable, all year long, and in a large variety of venues. If you’re out and about in any given week, you can take your pick and it’s guaranteed you’ll find a memorable concert or performance to experience. The following list of venues all host regular live music, and their fall schedules are full up. Be sure to get out and take advantage of what’s being offered.
Live music at Brewbakers Cafe continues this fall starting Sept. 8 with Little Mazarn and Aisha Burns, folk music from Texas; followed by Keene Pride Presents: indie rockers The Evocatives and Naomi Westwater Sept. 16; Radically Rural Sound Fair featuring Nat Baldwin, Dave Seidel, Decor, & Abdul H. Sherzai Sept. 21 and 22 (at Railroad Square) followed by an indie rock after-party featuring Lost Film/Ex-Temper/Old Moon; jazz/improvised music with Caroline Davis, Forbes Graham and Steve Cady on Sept. 23; Odds Bodkin Sept. 24 (also Oct. 29 and Nov. 19); Yo La Tengo Sept. 27; and classical guitarist Jose Lezcano and Gap Mountain Group Sept. 30.
Eagles Tribute—Another Tequila Sunrise on Sept. 9; comedian/actor/host Howie Mandel Sept. 10; The Inaccurate Collection—A Madonna Tribute Sept. 17; singer-songwriter Richard Thompson Sept. 23; Croce Plays Croce (a Jim Croce tribute by the late artist’s son) Oct. 15; country a cappella artists Home Free Oct. 21; Evil Woman presents The Electric Light Orchestra Experience Oct. 28; Get the Led Out (Led Zeppelin tribute band) Nov. 4; and Stomp Nov. 30.
Fall programming at SHOWROOM begins Sept. 30 with Taylor Ashton and Oshima Brothers; followed by bluegrass artists the Jacob Jolliff Band Oct. 21; soul/blues singer-songwriter Ali McGuirk Oct. 28; progressive rockers The Sweet Lizzy Project Oct. 29; and sibling rock duo Jocelyn and Chris Nov. 19.
Up next at the Park Theatre is folk singer-songwriter and storyteller Jenner Fox on Sept. 16; followed by Celtic rock band Waking Finnegan Oct. 1 and Grammy Award-winning blues/rock guitarist Paul Nelson and his band Nov. 11.
Fall programming kicks off Oct. 8 with Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Bass Hall in Peterborough; followed by French-Algerian acoustic guitarist Pierre Bensusan Oct. 27 at the Spinning Room in the Granite Mill in Harrisville; and concluding with folk artist Garnet Rogers on Nov. 30 at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center in Peterborough.
The fall line-up opens Sept. 16 with Moondance, a Van Morrison tribute band; followed by folk/country rock band The Felice Brothers with Will Lawrence Sept. 21; alternative indie artist Anand Wilder of Yeasayer Sept. 22; Arizona cowpunk band Supersuckers with Frannie Dirges Sept. 23; jam alt-rockers Kendall Street Company Sept. 24; Kalbells (Brooklyn songwriter Kalmia Traver) and Erica Esso Oct. 7; Talking Heads tribute Start Making Sense with Saplin Oct. 8; guitarist Sean Hayes Oct. 14; singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Sam Amidon and Marc Ribot Duo Oct. 19; bluegrass band Della Mae Oct. 20; Los Angeles-based band Le Combo Nov. 11; Richard Lloyd Group (led by Television founder) and Wocicki Nov. 12; concluding with indie folk rockers Sway Wild Nov. 17.
The brewery’s fall live music is outdoors and continues Sept. 10 with local rock band InClover; followed by Shoktoberfest featuring funk horn-drive band Shokazoba Sept. 17; Massachusetts-based Grateful Dead cover band The Deadheads MA Sept. 24 and a second Dead cover band, Owsley’s Owls, on Oct. 8; ending with Bost singer/songwriter Joel Cage (former member of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes) on Oct. 30.
The brewery’s full fall line-up of live music happens in the beer garden, beginning Sept. 9 with Moon Hollow and continuing on Fridays and Saturdays through September and October. On the list are rock cover trio Barney Strife and the Deputies, indie pop rock band Spacebar, New Hampshire classic rock band Rumboat Chili, and singer-songwriter Ian Galipeau.
