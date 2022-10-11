10 Outdoor activities in the Keene area

The rumors that there is nothing to do in Keene are just that — rumors.
I’ve been there too, sitting in my dorm, wondering what I’m going to do this weekend after a long week of classes, studying and extracurriculars. The best advice I ever received was to go and touch grass, literally.
The best things to do around Keene take advantage of the area’s local flora, fauna and flair. Below are some of the things I think are the best outdoor activities to do around Keene. And remember, leave everything as you found it and take nothing but pictures.
MT Monadnock
A Keene State rite of passage. Grabbing a few friends on a weekend and climbing the most prominent peak in southern New Hampshire has been enjoyed by famous writers and KSC students alike. Exploring the surrounding state park and climbing the mountain’s summit is a must do for KSC students.
Chesterfield Gorge
Pack your hiking boots for this short and easy hike around the gorge offering views of the waterfalls and streams. Located just outside Keene, the Chesterfield Gorge also offers views of the deep gorge and has a small break area to enjoy the bottom of the gorge.
Rail Trails
The true secret to getting around Keene. Built out of former railroad tracks, the rail trails in Cheshire County are flat and walkable trails through wooded areas in Cheshire County. Entrances to the trails are everywhere — including in between Winchester Lot and Carle Hall. Some trails can also be used as shortcuts to get to other areas of Keene.
Sunset Rock
As the name suggests, this hike is best completed close to dusk. A short but steep hike up a hill takes you to a clearing with a rock that offers a complete view of the city of Keene. If timed right, you can also snag a view of the sun setting on the Elm City.
Alyson’s Orchard
Fall is coming — the best time to stock up on apples. What better way to do so than Alyson’s Orchard located outside of Keene. The orchard has a wide variety of apples growing and ready to be picked. Apple cider donuts, another staple from the orchard, are also available at the orchard.
Downtown Keene
Planning a Sunday Funday? What better way to celebrate the end of a long week than walking around downtown Keene. With many shops and restaurants, some even offering outdoor dining, the perfect place to have a relaxing walk with friends is just steps away from campus.
Goose Pond
Goose Pond and its surrounding trail are other easy sites to enjoy in Keene. Perfect for cooler late-summer days, the trails offer classic New England hiking with a small dock perfect for swimming.
Surry Dam
Another staple for KSC students — check out views of the area’s landscape with an easy ascent. The dam looks over Surry Mountain Lake, and pictures at the dam are essential for being a Keene State student.
Ashuelot River Park
This 157-acre park offers biking trails and wetlands preserve, perfect for picnics and outdoor games. With its proximity to campus, Ashuelot River Park hosts events and is never short of fun.
Otter Brook Dam
A dam-good time — this dam, which is part of flood control dams for the Connecticut river, located outside of Keene offers views of Otter Brook as well as recreational activities year-round.
