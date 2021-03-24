deliciouslyorganic.net/grilled-shrimp-cilantro-lime

Ingredients

2 lbs shrimp, peeled and deveined (16-20 count)

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup organic cilantro, chopped

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1/8 tsp red chili flakes

Sea salt

Instructions

Gently toss shrimp, olive oil, lime juice and chili flakes in a large bowl. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat grill to medium heat. Drain shrimp and either skewer or place a grill basket on the grill to preheat. Grill shrimp 2 minutes per side until bright pink and cooked through (do not overcook). Sprinkle with organic cilantro and sea salt before serving.