Most Eligible Bachelorette: Tia Hockett

She may consider herself sturdy like a carousel bench, but Tia Hockett loves a fun journey ‘round.
Hockett compares the reliability of the seat to the flashiness of the horse that moves up and down. In turn, she looks for stability and consistency in a relationship.
“I want someone who’s true to their word,” she said.
A 2001 graduate of Keene High School (she grew up in Keene), Hockett has worked in the insurance business for 17 years, the four most recent as a police processor at National Grange Mutual.
One of her favorite hobbies is attending comedy shows — among her favorite comedians are Chris Franjola (who hosts her favorite podcast), Donnell Rawlings and Dave Chapelle.
“Laughter is the best thing ever.” she said. “I want someone with a good spirit.”
On the flip side, she’s a big fan of horror films — although she scares easily, she said.
She also loves to travel. Recently she went on a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday. Her bucket list includes Graceland in Memphis and Paris.
“Keene will always be home, but I love to escape,” she said.
Avery Reekstin has been a close friend of Hockett’s since the two attended high school together.
“She’s a wonderful, kind and caring friend,” she wrote of Hockett. “She loves to go on new adventures, and she lives life in the moment.”
An absolute no-no for Hockett in a relationship would be any type of disrespect for anyone — family, people in the service industry, et cetera. She considers herself to be empathetic and patient, which is why small-mindedness won’t work for her.
“I’m (a) biracial (woman) in a mostly white town,” she said. “It means a different layer added to dating.”
An ideal date for her would be grabbing a coffee or tea and going for a walk.
“I think if you take a walk and talk you get to know each other better,” she said. “It’s different than sitting and talking.”
Hockett would welcome a relationship but said she isn’t actively looking for one.
“I’m enjoying my life,” she said. “I worked really hard on myself. I want someone who’s put the same work into themselves.
“I want someone who wants to grow.”