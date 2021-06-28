Best mexican/latin restaurant: Mi Jalisco

After moving to the United States from Mexico, Genaro Quezada, along with his family, decided to open an authentic Mexican restaurant. They wanted to be able to share the food and the flavors of their country with other people in the community.
Mi Jalisco Mexican Restaurant was first opened about 10 years ago on Nashua Street in Milford, Junior Quezada, Genaro’s son, recalled.
Jalisco is the name of a western state in Mexico, well known for their tequila. Which is a staple in most margaritas and Mi Jalisco definitely has plenty of those to choose from.
A couple years after opening their Milford location, the family decided to look for a good place to open up a second restaurant. “We explored other towns around New Hampshire to see what we liked for locations. Keene really seemed like a great location for us.” Junior Quezada said, when asked what brought them to the Keene area.
After looking at several different locations the family decided on one that stood out to them in the Hannaford Plaza on West Street in Keene. This family-owned and operated business opened its doors in July of 2013. Nearing their eight-year mark here in Keene, they have remained successful and employ around 12 people.
They have also been able to open two more restaurants in New Hampshire, one in Peterborough on Wilton Road and another in Manchester on South Willow Street, both offering the same authentic Mexican cuisine.
Mi Jalisco is open seven days a week and offers an extensive authentic Mexican food and drink menu, including vegetarian options and a children’s menu. They also offer great weekly specials that appeal to most anyone’s tastes. The specials include: Kids eat for free on Mondays, along with a great house margarita special, taco and draft specials on Tuesdays, there are fajita specials on Wednesdays and cheap wings on Thursdays.
Mi Jalisco is going on seven years of wins with the Reader’s Choice Awards for best Mexican/Latin Food and Junior said it really has everything to do with their patrons.
“We really appreciate all the loyal customers,” he added.