Best Local Wedding Officiant: Jane E. Rokes

Officiating 1,200 weddings is no small feat, but Jane E. Rokes of Keene, takes it all with ease. “It’s been the ride of my life,” she quipped.
“It’s a labor of love,” she explained. “It’s much more than a business to me, it’s been something I have been able to grow through and grow with, and it’s become a really nice dimension in life.”
For the past 18 years Rokes has been a wedding officiant and she spends most of her weekends traveling around New Hampshire. She said she owes a lot of that to her husband of 38 years, Bernie Rokes. “He’s an integral part of my wedding business. He drives me all over the state.”
Along with her husband, Rokes has three grown children, Janine Jewett, Zachary Rokes and Alyse Rokes; and seven grandchildren. “They keep me busy,” she said.
She was able to marry her two eldest children, Janine and Zachary, and she said that has been one of her greatest joys — being able to be a part of her children’s weddings.
Rokes attributes two things to her desire to officiate weddings, “I have always been a lover of public speaking, and I love being married — it’s the best part of my life,” she explained.
Being able to officiate weddings for families is a big highlight for Rokes, but she said her favorite part is really being able to personalize a couple’s wedding to make it special.
“My end goal is to make sure that I tailor every ceremony I do for a couple in a very personal way. I do all my own writing based on a questionnaire that I have my couples fill out. Every couple has a different story, and my biggest challenge is to make sure I tell their story in a way that will always evoke a happy memory for them.” Rokes said.
“To me, the ceremony is the most important piece of the wedding. It’s the springboard into the rest of the day. It’s really important for me to start them off in an uplifting way.”
When it comes to having a successful business, Rokes said it’s really all through word of mouth and good reviews from happy couples. Word of mouth has not only helped grow Rokes’ business into what it is today, but it has also garnered her many awards not only with the Keene Sentinel’s Reader’s Choice Awards, she has also earned a lot of Couple’s Choice Awards which are through weddingwire.com.
But what really drives Rokes to continue doing what she loves is the support from her family, especially her mother. “My mother has dementia, but before she started losing her memory, she was always so proud of me. She always thought that this was a really cool vocation over and above my regular job. She knew how much happiness that it brought me. I always think, when you hear your mother supporting you, you know you’re going to do your best work.”