Best Local tree service: Phil’s Tree Service

“There is no tree too big or too difficult,” when it comes to Phil’s Tree Service, according to the motto on their website, their experienced crew is always ready to take care of all your tree service needs.
The public voted and Phil’s Tree Service came in as the winner of the best local tree service category. In fact, Phil’s has been voted number one for the last four or five years in a row.
Phil’s Tree Service of Keene has been in business since the 1990s, originally owned and operated by Phil Davis Jr., until just recently, when John Driscoll of Harrisville purchased the business.
Driscoll has lived in the Monadnock Region his whole life and has been doing tree work since he was a child. He started out working alongside his father when he was just about 12 years old.
Recently, when Davis fell ill, Driscoll came on board and offered to help out where needed. “Phil was a very close friend of mine and after he had a heart attack, I ended up coming in to help him out,” Driscoll explained. One thing led to another and he bought the business from Davis this past October.
This fully insured company employs 12 people, and they offer many different tree services, from pruning, trimming and stump grinding to hazardous tree take downs, land clearing, view cuts and storm damage clean up. Phil’s also offers 24-hour emergency services.
With all the services offered, Phil’s has a good selection of equipment for them to get most any job done. “I think we have a little bit of everything,” Driscoll said when asked what kind of equipment they have. Some of their fleet includes a 127-foot crane, bucket trucks, chip trucks, chippers, a log truck, a whole tree chipper, a horizontal grinder, a tractor trailer, an excavator and a dozer.
When it comes to meeting customer’s needs, Driscoll said that’s what the company strives for. He also added, “we are really happy that we were voted the number one tree company in Keene. We look forward to continuing to give the same service for many more years to come.”
“We hope to continue to keep doing really good work, for really good people.”