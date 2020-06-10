Best Local Therapeutic Massage: Deep Roots Massage

As the company’s name suggests, Deep Roots Massage has dug out its place in the community in a far-reaching and meaningful way.
Mark Rebillard founded his practice seven years ago with four licensed massage therapists and service staff - the number of nationally certified and New Hampshire state-licensed therapists working there grew to 13 since 2013.
When the pandemic arrived in Keene, Deep Roots Massage closed its doors at 99 Main St. until further notice.
That didn’t mean it was time to take a vacation.
“We invested in advanced online training,” said Rebillard, referring to the seven weeks and 250 credit hours his staff (most are certified in Orthopedic Massage) is spending to become certified in Clinical Rehabilitative Massage and Corrective Exercise. He paid for the training with the funds from a federal PPP loan.
“The team gets together via Zoom calls and talks about the training; they are studying together and experimenting,” he said.
Rebillard has kept a close watch on emerging guidelines for new standard precautions and best practices. The State of New Hampshire will make a decision soon regarding the first phase when in-office massage will be allowed again.
“We’re now more than halfway through,” said Rebillard of the training. “When we open our doors, we’ll be ready to go.”
His vision in forming his company was for himself and his staff (trained in several techniques among them, including deep tissue, Swedish, myofascial release and lymphatic drainage, trigger point, and prenatal massage) to have the same goals in about methods and treating clients a certain way.
Lots of massage therapy practices employ independent contractors.
“A company hires them to do a specified job,” said Rebillard. “You can’t mandate how that job is done.”
The way Deep Roots Massage operates by staff training and learning together ensures consistency in the service provided.
“That’s not how companies are structured,” he said. “In a spa you might have nice surroundings and people come in and do the work, but they don’t think about the future of how to advance their profession or the goals and dreams of employees. For us it’s a shared clinical approach to helping people with chronic pain - that philosophy is integral to our success.”
The purpose of the open culture created at Deep Roots was for staff to feel valued and supported as well as able to ask hard questions of their management.
On the company’s website, Rebillard describes himself and his staff as a “deeply caring, relentlessly curious and wildly collaborative community of massage and wellness professionals” who are “rooted in integrity and informed by evidence.”
In the surveys, clients are asked to fill out Rebillard said most mention the professionalism, cleanliness and friendliness they experience at Deep Roots Massage.
“From the beginning we’ve been building our rapport and relationships with clients - we want to invite people to be vested in their care,” said Rebillard, adding that “not only one massage does that. It takes multiple visits.”
He considers giving back to be crucial as a business owner, especially during a time of crisis.
Ten percent of the sales of gift certificates for services at Deep Roots Massage is donated to the Monadnock United Way and 2 percent of the company’s net profits help support health and human services and arts organizations in the region.
That loyalty may have more than a little to do with Deep Roots being the reigning Choice Award winner for Best Therapeutic Massage (which it is earned for the past six years).
“It is an honor to have that trust from the community,” said Rebillard.