Best Local power equipment: tucker’s power equipment

Tucker’s Power Equipment is working on its 92nd year in business. And not only have they been around since 1929, but it has also been owned and operated by the same family, going on three generations now.
It all started with Aubrey Tucker, who opened an automotive garage at its current location of 61 Pinehurst Ave., in Keene. From there it slowly evolved into a lawn and garden equipment shop in the 1950s. Aubrey’s son, William, worked at the shop and eventually took over ownership with his wife, Linda.
And now, William’s son, Matt Tucker, owns the shop along with his wife, Marianne, who are proud to offer the same level of service that started with Matt’s grandfather.
This level of service has led Tucker’s to win the Reader’s Choice Award for Best Local Power Equipment, every year.
Tucker’s Power Equipment sells small power equipment geared toward homeowners, things such as chainsaws, trimmers, mowers, pressure washers, snow blowers, tractors and generators. They also specialize in full equipment servicing such as blade sharpening, chain sharpening, tire repairs and replacements, carburetor rebuilds and some fabrication and welding work.
Surprisingly, when the pandemic hit, Tucker’s business seemed to rise.
Marianne Tucker said that business had been crazy at the start of the pandemic, but they were all thankful to be able to work. “We were considered essential because we work on the fire department’s chainsaws and the city’s equipment and so forth,” she explained. “It was very busy because people were home and doing their own yard work and not hiring out the work to other people.”
But now they are beginning to see the effects that the pandemic has had on the economy and it is making business a little more difficult. “We’re starting to realize that production issues are causing problems for us.” Marianne said.
The pandemic has caused a lot of people to lose their jobs, which has in turn slowed the production lines due to a lack of employees. Though the need for these products is still there, some equipment and parts are backordered for six to eight months.
“We will probably be seeing this affecting us for another year.” Marianne said. “We definitely appreciate the support during the pandemic, and still having people come to the small businesses.”
“We wouldn’t be around if it weren’t for our community. It’s great that they still support small businesses locally.”