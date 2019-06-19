Best Local Nurse: Terry Clough

Terry Clough believes her co-workers at Cheshire Medical Center would say she’s a team player — and they’d be right.
Clough, who has worked as a telephone triage nurse for the past 20 years at the hospital, always goes where needed. Her main role is to take calls from people and decide based on their level of care needed where they should be assigned for treatment.
Another way of describing her job is in clinical informatics, the study of information technology in health care. Clough was on-hand for the hospital’s transition in 2015 to a new electronic health system record, a monumental project that streamlined three or more information systems while caring for one patient into one across the medical center campus, which is connected with the Dartmouth-Hitchcock health system.
“Now, I can immediately see someone had treatment at Lahey (Hospital), for instance,” said Clough.
Clough came to Cheshire Medical Center after working in nursing for 14 more years, part of which was in New Mexico working as a nurse at Navajo reservation.
When she’s not handling telephone triage, which often involves booking patient appointments with health care providers, she does triage face-to-face with patients at the hospital’s walk-in clinic on Emerald Street and on Saturdays she works at the hospital’s nurse clinic.
“That’s more hands-on — I place IVs and do wound dressings, that sort of thing,” she said of her weekend shift.
When she began working at Cheshire Medical Center, her role wasn’t as clearly defined.
“Now, roles are more well-divided so you’re able to work more to your potential,” she said. “Everyone has a role and we all help in our different roles.”
This wouldn’t be the first time Clough has been recognized for her efforts. Cheshire Medical Center presented her in 2015 with the Iola Hubbard Nursing Award, established in 1987 to recognize nurses who “consistently demonstrate compassion for patients, sensitivity to their needs and excellence in the practice of nursing.”
“I feel I’m liked by my co-workers and my patients,” said Clough.
And she greatly enjoys working with the patients.
“There’s always that bright spot you make in someone’s day — at least once a day it has to happen,” she said. “You make a difference in someone’s life and that’s why we do what we do.”
The co-worker who nominated for a Choice Award, she said, has a great working relationship with her.
“I feel comfortable asking her questions and she doesn’t mind asking me questions,” she said.
She realizes she couldn’t do her job alone.
“People rally when you need them to — I can always count on (my co-workers),” she said. “I absolutely love working here. Family Medicine really is family.”