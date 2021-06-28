Best Local mechanic: steven wilder

Steven Wilder has always been mechanically inclined, “I was always into fixing things from lawn mowers to dirt bikes and four-wheelers,” he said, which led him to join the automotive program at Keene High School when he was a junior.
He went through two years in this program developing his passion for the automotive field. Keene High School at that time, offered a work release through the automotive program and Wilder took advantage of that, landing himself a job as a mechanic at Leon’s Auto Center in Keene.
Wilder continued working at Leon’s even after high school, in fact he said, “I worked at Leon’s for a total of 14 years, right up until Leon (Watkins) sold the business and retired.”
In April of 2014, an opportunity to open his own shop presented itself. Wilder was given a chance to buy Dunk’s Automotive on Washington Street in Keene, from Donald Rudolf. From there, Steven Wilder Automotive was opened.
In 2016, in an effort to update and keep up with demand, Wilder put an addition on the building and added two more bays for a total of five bays. He added a second floor to the building as well.
Steven Wilder Automotive is a full-service automotive repair facility. Offering your everyday car repair services and New Hampshire state inspections on all makes and models, including light and medium duty trucks, diesel engines and commercial vehicles as well as motor homes and classic cars. They also offer some specialty services such as computerized alignment, custom fabricating, air conditioning services and commercial fleet vehicle repair.
Wilder pulled in more than one win for the Reader’s Choice Awards this year. Not only did the readers vote him in as the best local mechanic, his shop was voted best auto repair shop and they won in the best oil change category. Steven Wilder Automotive also received a silver award for best auto body shop.
But when it comes to his wins, Wilder said it’s really all about the customers.
“I would like to thank all of my wonderful customers. They are what make it all worth it.”