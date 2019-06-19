Best Local Hardware Store: Jack's Hardware

You can pick up a hammer and nails at Jack’s Hardware — and chances are, Rick and Robin Tullock will remember you from the last time you visited.
“We really care about the community and it shows,” said Robin. “We do all we can for them.”
The Tullocks bought the store 12 years ago when it was Jack’s True Value — in operation in its Park Avenue location in Keene since the ‘70s.
“Jack’s has always had a great reputation,” said Robin Tullock of the store. “We wanted to keep the same kinds of products in the store.”
Her husband, a former contractor, had a dream of owning and operating his own hardware store.
“He has all that knowledge,” said Robin. “Finished carpentry, painting — he can put anything together.”
Having worked as a secretary for many years, she operates the office. The store also has four employees, two of them for nearly the entire time the Tullocks have owned the store.
“Customers like (employee) knowledge and experience,” said Robin. “They can solve problems. It’s pretty special attention we give them.”
While many other businesses are suffering from reduced sales due to online shopping, the mom-and-pop Jack’s Hardware has enjoyed steady business for several reasons. First, it’s convenient — there’s no substitute for being able to pick up a product, purchase it and take it home at that very moment.
It also offers personalized service you can’t get at a big-box store, not to mention shopping at one of those can take lots of time just to find the aisle where whatever it is you need can be located.
Jack’s Hardware is also in its own category because the Tullocks offer niche items that are in demand, as well as the typical wares of a hardware store.
“We have a lot of things you can’t find anywhere else in town,” Robin said. “They may not be fast sellers, but we have them in the store.
Believe it or not, parts for lamps are actually one of the store’s most popular items. The Tullocks also stock a number of everyday replacement items, like faucet stems. If it isn’t in stock, they will help customers find the item online.
“A lot of times, if I don’t have something, I’ll go online and show them how they can get it,” she said.
Services the store offers also include lamp, screen and window and small engine repair.
The Tullocks believe in offering whatever will make their customers happy — and in return, customers respond.
“People want to support local stores,” said Robin. “They really care.”