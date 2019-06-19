Best Local Fitness Trainer: Bridget Moynihan

Fitness trainer Bridget Moynihan considers every class she teaches to be a little trip she takes with the group on a journey to feeling great.
Moynihan, group exercise and personal training director at Option 1 Fitness Keene on Winchester Street, started out with a completely different career goal.
An English literature major with a minor in voice performance, her first job after earning her undergraduate degree was teaching English as a second language in Costa Rica — she later got her master’s in education at Keene State College and taught English as a second language in the Boston area.
While she was in Costa Rica in the mid-’90s, she taught fitness classes before becoming certified to teach fitness class and work as a personal trainer later in Boston.
Then she had two children.
“I did (fitness training) more as a profession,” she said. “It afforded me flexibility — it’s something that’s been helpful to my family.”
A little more than 12 years ago, she started working in Keene, training at various gyms over a couple of years before going to work at Option 1 Fitness in late 2015.
“There were no classes there at the time,” she said. “We imported talent and created a department.”
She teaches classes there nearly every day, doing personal training with her clients in-between.
Her job also includes coordinating departments, which involves scheduling classes, finding substitutes to teach classes if an instructor isn’t able to do it, coordinating personal training and contacted new members about meeting with a trainer.
“It’s really fun,” she said. “I get to be with people all the time.”
She feels members appreciate the intimate boutique gym experience at Option 1 Fitness, which offers classes in many disciplines for people of all ages and fitness levels.
“They admire the variability of plans we’re able to give them — I think of it as a menu,” said Moynihan. “There’s flexibility and adaptability in every plan to make training successful for (members).”
Moynihan’s training is focused on treating the body like the amazing 360-degree entity it is, at the same time bringing humor and fun into everything she does with members and clients.
“I want people to move freely when they are not here (at the gym),” she said, “but it should make them want to come back here and be with their friends.”