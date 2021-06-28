Best Local community band: MrHS Drum Line

The Monadnock Regional High School Band is a big part of the Monadnock Regional High School - not only getting students’ spirits high and pumped up during pep rallies, but attending each football, basketball and hockey game, as well as Keene State College basketball games and local parades.
But one group from the band stands out, so much so, that they were voted best local band by readers: The Monadnock Regional High School Drumline.
Though the drumline was voted in and won, they are an integral part of the band, and neither would exist without each other.
“The MRHS Drumline really started to kick things into high gear over the past six to eight years,” Rob Skrocki, director of the band, said. “The drumline is arguably the hardest working group of musicians in the band.” The musicians spend hours upon hours in extra rehearsals working to try to take things to the “next level”.
“The MRHS drumline is wonderfully rooted in tradition with several excellent section leaders throughout the years inspiring those around them to take their own musicality to higher grounds,” Skrocki noted. He continued to explain that the group has grown better each year as new leaders continue to inspire and push the group to be better. “Anthony LaFond (MRHS ‘17, UMASS Amherst ‘21) really sparked the group with some new cadences and jams that shined the spotlight on the group as a whole.” With that foundation underneath them, the group has grown into what they are today.
But becoming a member of the drumline is not easy and may not be for everyone. Because of the popularity of it, there is a highly competitive audition process for each spot on the line.
This year’s current drumline members are:
Quint drums/sectional leader: Harry Ryan
Snare drums: Emma Toscano, Payton Cavanaugh and Emily Desruisseau
Bass drums: Alyvia Davis, Kylan Stone, Olivia Sutton and Miles McLean
Cymbals: Cody Simino, Erick Gow, Kyleigh Baker and Andrew Hopkins
The pandemic has not been easy on the drumline. “So much of what we do and what we take away from music in general is about ‘togetherness’ and we have been everything but throughout this difficult time.” Skrocki said. The students learn so much from each other when working as a group. The pandemic has taken a lot of that away this year. “It has been hard to sit back and watch the ‘spark’ slip away as time has gone on. While one year-plus may not have seemed like a long time to some and may not look like a very long time in a textbook 100 years from now, the valuable hours and minutes of practice, improvement, inspiration, connection and progress that these students lost has been hard to cope with for them,” Skrocki added.
But, in the short amount of time that school has been back in session full time, band members are already motivating each other and setting goals for the coming fall term.
When it comes to hearing of the Reader’s Choice win Skrocki said, “It is great to see their hard work recognized, well deserved.”
“Our community is blessed to have students like these in our schools.”