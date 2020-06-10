Best Local Burger: Local Burger

Opening at 82 Main St. in Keene in 2012, Local Burger quickly became a staple in the community.
“We love it here,” said Michael Collins, manager of the Keene location.
The family-owned and operated restaurant started out in Northampton, Mass., with the main goal of providing “fresh, delicious and well-priced food, while supporting the community through the use of local produce, products and services.” When they decided to expand several years ago, Keene quickly became a frontrunner.
According to Collins, the city has the same feel as Northampton – diverse, eclectic and progressive within a small-town atmosphere. Keene is home to a lot of great people, he said, as well as some great college students (Keene State). They also found a “great location right on Main Street.” They couldn’t pass it up.
But like so many other restaurants, Local has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It didn’t last long for them, however. After being closed temporarily when state social distancing mandates first went into effect, they reopened on May 11, emerging stronger than ever thanks to a good and supportive response from the community via words of encouragement and “a lot of take-out orders.” And as of May 18, Local Burger has been cleared by the state to reopen – although not entirely, but only with outdoor seating. They’re also still doing takeout orders.
Upon learning of the Choice Award win, Collins beamed.
“We feel so good about this, especially during these current times,” Collins said. “It’s reassuring to know we’re valued and still making people happy.”