Best Local Bread: The Bread Shed

Brittany Migneault took her love of her family’s bakery and her parents’ entrepreneurial spirit, added a few other ingredients and kneaded them together to create her own community-minded business.
Migneault started The Bread Shed, a bakery located on Krif Road in Keene, in 2011.
One of her favorite memories growing up is enjoying fresh-baked bread at her aunt and uncle’s traditional Italian bakery in Vermont. Migneault continues to use many of the techniques she learned during that time with her uncle, such as fermenting dough for a longer time to coax more flavor.
“When I first started my business there were not many bakers in the Keene area,” she said. “It was hard to find good quality, clean breads that are accessible.”
That the bread she makes is clean means it has only four main ingredients: flour, yeast, water and salt. A lover of cooking and baking, she considered opening her own artisanal bakery in Keene for years.
Her mother and father built a company of their own and Migneault grew up working in their business, so she had some knowledge of how to operate her own. She also worked with a mentor.
Originally, The Bread Shed only sold products at farmers’ markets before quickly growing in distribution to local restaurants and stores with community support. In the first three years, The Bread Shed moved to three different locations, as the business rapidly outgrew each space.
Today, The Bread Shed distributes products around the state and in the Brattleboro and Putney, Vt., areas.
“We may do a little expansion toward the (New Hampshire) Seacoast but we will take our time,” Migneault said. “We do our own distribution, so we have a lot more control.”
Traditional Italian loaves, ciabatta and focaccia bread are part of The Bread Shed’s product line, along with the popular cranberry pecan and honey oat. Brioche burger buns are in demand during the summer, said Migneault, and new mini-loaves are flying off shelves.
As the business grew, so did Migneault’s staff — she now has 10 full-timers, including her mother, who works in the office and helps wherever needed.
“They are really good people,” said Migneault. “Building a team like this is really hard to do.”
Connecting with the community is very important to Migneault, which is why each year The Bread Shed focuses its donation budget to a local effort. This year, it’s donating products to benefit school children and young adults.
“We from day one we have had such great community support — it’s really huge for us,” Migneault said. “People in Keene have gotten behind us.”